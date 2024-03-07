4 ways middle managers can become better leaders

BY Cory Munchbach3 minute read

If you work for a reasonably sized company, chances are everyone has a manager. More often than not, moving from an individual contributor to a manager is the way to advance professionally.

Yet it’s clear that not everyone is cut out to be a manager. Having encountered several different management styles along my path to CEO, I’ve learned there are a few must-haves that enable first-level or middle managers to go from good to great. See the negative but act on the positive So much of management is about navigating opposites or extremes and finding a path through. F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function,” and “be able to see that things are hopeless yet be determined to make them otherwise.” I’d argue these concepts also apply to the role of management. As a result, being a good leader can be both disorienting and frustrating, especially for folks who are new to management.

At some point in their career, every manager will encounter a difficult situation. The key lies in handling them effectively. Rather than assigning blame, approach these situations as opportunities for finding constructive solutions and fostering personal growth. Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture Humans tend toward what neuroscientists call negativity bias, that is: to focus more on negative information than positive, even when it’s a small proportion of the information available. For example, this negativity bias might lead you as a manager to focus on the very difficult person on your team without recognizing all the other great people who are thriving. Or you might become cynical after an unpleasant HR situation at the expense of seeing the team hit new milestones. It’s human nature to fixate on those low points, but you mustn’t dwell on them too long or lose sight of the bigger, complete picture of your team.

Instead, you must learn what you can from those experiences and keep them in perspective, especially the “firsts” when you’re early in your management career. Come back to the fact that while those negative experiences are real, they are not the complete story. More importantly, you are fortunate to have the opportunity to play a role in shaping people’s careers, and to be able to do the good, you also have to accept the bad. Become a ‘multiplier’ One of the hardest transitions for new managers is moving from being the do-er to the enabler. Many struggle with keeping control versus empowering their team to do the jobs they once did so they can move on to higher-level tasks.

The best managers act as multipliers for their company. They get more out of the individuals on their teams and out of the team overall, improving the company’s trajectory. First and second-line managers in particular are the connective tissue between upper management and the majority of the organization. Their ability to transmit information up and down is essential to effective company operations. Recognizing and optimizing the strengths of individual team members to create a high-performing team is a skill that takes time to develop. My advice is to look for opportunities to actively create space for your team by stepping back and allowing those you manage to showcase their abilities and realize their full potential. Be curious and empathetic The best managers are those who actively seek out ways to improve, such as receiving training, learning from experts, and talking to peers. One of the most important leadership lessons I’ve encountered is from executive coach and author Amy Jen Su on management being about “and/both” versus an “either/or.” It underscores the importance of recognizing that what motivates or influences you may not be the same as those you manage—nor is there a one-size-fits-all approach.

Great managers accept that because humans are endlessly varied, you’ll never have seen it all. To be a successful, long-term manager is to stay curious and empathetic, both with your direct reports and yourself. It’s extremely unlikely that over your career as a manager, you will avoid mis-hiring, putting someone on a performance improvement plan, supporting a team member through a difficult personal situation, or firing an employee for bad behavior. You will get better at dealing with those things, but they don’t ever become easy—nor should they. Much has been written about how much pressure there is on managers right now, as work undergoes a series of massive changes that no one has managed through before including a global pandemic and its aftermath, social and geopolitical turbulence, and a reconsideration of the role of work in our lives.