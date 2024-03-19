To develop a distinctive and innovative business strategy, you first have to understand the current state of innovation in business. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 Trend Report gives corporate leaders a head start by analyzing and scrutinizing the strategies of the several thousand elite companies that we evaluated for this year’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (MIC). In doing so, we identified the recurring ideas and strategies that these organizations have deployed to stand out—in the eyes of their customers and employees, as well as Fast Company’s editors and reporters.

In this report, we offer both a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the major themes that emerged from this year’s project of identifying the Most Innovative Companies. We showcase the collective (but never conventional) wisdom of the most forward-thinking companies in the world, yours among them, and we provide insight into how we judge the program.

Your challenge is to assimilate these ideas and figure out how you can adapt, iterate upon, and even subvert them. We hope this snapshot of innovation, combined with the more than 125,000 words we’ll publish on the World’s Most Innovative Companies this year (the equivalent of a 500-page book), kick-starts your journey to transforming your company, your industry, and even the culture at large.

Getting Real About Artificial Intelligence

19%: That’s the percentage of all companies that we evaluated this year that believed artificial intelligence to be central to their innovation story. Almost one in five organizations that applied to MIC bet on AI as a differentiator for their businesses. But only one in 10 of those companies became MIC honorees. Merely adopting AI was not enough to stand out.