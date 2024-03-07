A growing eldercare economy is being built on the backs of women, many unpaid

America’s population is aging rapidly. Currently, people over 65 account for over 22% of the population, and this number is expected to grow. Increasingly, women are taking on more of the work for eldercare. The Wells Fargo Economics Group published a report that examines how women are central to the eldercare economy. Here are the key findings:

Women make up the majority of unpaid eldercare providers : From 2021-2022, women were 59% of unpaid eldercare givers, and women older than 55 made up 30% of unpaid caregivers. When a family member falls ill, women are 20% more likely than men to report being the primary caregiver. Moreover, in 2023, 1.9 million women over the age of 55 were not working because of caregiving duties—seven times the number of men in the same situation.

: From 2021-2022, women were 59% of unpaid eldercare givers, and women older than 55 made up 30% of unpaid caregivers. When a family member falls ill, women are 20% more likely than men to report being the primary caregiver. Moreover, in 2023, 1.9 million women over the age of 55 were not working because of caregiving duties—seven times the number of men in the same situation. The economics are stacked against women : Eldercare is expensive. Estimates for a private room in a nursing home were $108,000 in 2021, yet the gender wage gap is 83%. Eldercare needs also lower women’s likelihood of being employed much more than men’s during the first two years of caregiving.

: Eldercare is expensive. Estimates for a private room in a nursing home were $108,000 in 2021, yet the gender wage gap is 83%. Eldercare needs also lower women’s likelihood of being employed much more than men’s during the first two years of caregiving. Paid eldercare also relies on women: Women make up 75% of healthcare practitioners and technicians who take care of elders, while women are 82% of home aides.

“Along with the unequal provision of unpaid care, which drives more women out of the labor force or into part-time and lower-paid employment than men, the growing need for eldercare is yet another hurdle to women’s financial well-being and retirement preparedness,” the report’s authors wrote. “And with paid eldercare disproportionately provided by older women, this workforce is set to be facing its own tug-of-war between unpaid family care and paid employment.”