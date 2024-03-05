Trader Joe’s new mini canvas totes are causing Stanley Cup-level fervor

Demand for the grocery store chain’s new canvas mini totes caused Stanley Cup-level mania over the weekend, according to social media posts showing crowds gathered around a display. In one video, shoppers are shown with carts filled with nothing but the mini tote.

Nothing says peak consumerism like buying a new “It” bag to fill with more things to buy, but the mini tote’s size—about 13 inches long, by 11 inches tall, by 6 inches wide—is especially well-suited to Trader Joe’s shoppers’ habits. Most Trader Joe’s shoppers purchase 10 items or less per visit, according to data from Numerator, an analytics firm. For scale, the bag can comfortably fit a banana standing right-side up.

Many T.J.’s fans just think they’re cute, though. “Do I need one? No. Will I still buy one? Yes,” wrote one user on the Trader Joe’s subreddit. “No one needs more tote bags, but I am very tempted to grab one and not all of them,” wrote another.