Trader Joe’s new mini canvas totes are causing Stanley Cup-level fervor

Trader Joe’s hottest new item is a reusable bag.
Demand for the grocery store chain’s new canvas mini totes caused Stanley Cup-level mania over the weekend, according to social media posts showing crowds gathered around a display. In one video, shoppers are shown with carts filled with nothing but the mini tote.
Nothing says peak consumerism like buying a new “It” bag to fill with more things to buy, but the mini tote’s size—about 13 inches long, by 11 inches tall, by 6 inches wide—is especially well-suited to Trader Joe’s shoppers’ habits. Most Trader Joe’s shoppers purchase 10 items or less per visit, according to data from Numerator, an analytics firm. For scale, the bag can comfortably fit a banana standing right-side up.
Many T.J.’s fans just think they’re cute, though. “Do I need one? No. Will I still buy one? Yes,” wrote one user on the Trader Joe’s subreddit. “No one needs more tote bags, but I am very tempted to grab one and not all of them,” wrote another.
New item: Mini Canvas Tote Bag $2.99 – available in blue, red, yellow, and green!
byu/aswewaltz intraderjoes
The global reusable-bag market size is growing, according to Business Research Insights, and in the U.S., that’s thanks in part to plastic-bag bans. Eight states ban single-use plastic bags, a National Conference of State Legislatures tally found, and cities including New York and Washington, D.C. charge fees for their use. Aside from Ikea’s big, blue 99-cent Frakta bag, though, it’s rare for a reusable bag to inspire any sort of cult following.
Made from the same material as Trader Joe’s classic canvas totes, the mini totes come in blue, green, red, and yellow accents and retail for just $2.99. Sellers are now hawking them on eBay for $10 or more. Trader Joe’s did not respond to a request for comment.