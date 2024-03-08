Women have contributed to the future of AI for decades. Our recognition is long overdue

Imagine a field where groundbreaking contributions go consistently unrecognized, where talented individuals are systematically excluded from the narrative, and where the very technology they helped build threatens their livelihoods. Despite their undeniable presence and impact, this is the reality for women in AI.
This year, as the world marks International Women’s Day at South by Southwest (SXSW)—one of the leading technology events of the year—the glaring underrepresentation of women in artificial intelligence is becoming more and more apparent. Their contributions, spanning research, development, and leadership, are undeniable, yet many women continue to fight to be heard, seen, and recognized.
The New York Times‘s recent “Who’s Who” list of the Modern AI Movement profiled notable leaders who contributed to the development of the technology. While I’m not discrediting or discounting the involvement of these 12 men, it’s appalling that a publication known for excellent reporting couldn’t produce or include a single woman.
In the wake of this story, Séphora Bemba, an engineer in data and AI product development, created her own list of 12 inspiring women in AI, including bestselling author, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, and creative science communicator Joy Buolamwini, and computer scientist and Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li.
As a female entrepreneur, who will also be taking the stage at SXSW discussing AI and the future of truth, I’m here to do two things: continue to challenge the status quo and support women in tech. Currently, women make up only 22% of AI professionals globally according to a 2022 World Economic Forum report. It’s ironic how so many women attend and lead conversations at Davos every year—myself included—and yet year after year, we see reports that highlight the “small” percentage of women involved in AI at every level.
Here’s another ironic and unacceptable truth: women are regularly using AI at work and home but are more likely than men to lose their jobs to AI. Last July, McKinsey Global Institute released a report that found 12 million people would need to change jobs thanks to AI and automation and women would be 1.5 times more likely to have to find new roles. So, in the past two years, the numbers and narratives have suggested there are apparently no women in AI, and despite their numerous contributions to AI over the years, women now have to worry about changing their jobs because of the technology.
None of these reports surprise me unfortunately nor does it surprise me that women—even those who use AI regularly at work and home—remain skeptical about the equity-shifting potential and power that AI yields. As it turns out, more than half (59%) disagree with this statement: AI will be better than humans at addressing inequities in our society. This is according to The Female Quotient’s latest report “The State of Women in AI.” The report also found that 63% of women don’t believe that AI can be fully ethical in the next three years. And why would they when Google Gemini had to take the tool offline due to historical inaccuracies or Elon Musk is saying that DEI must die and Google and Meta are eliminating dedicated DEI programs.
Some might also argue that the lack of women in AI reflects a talent gap or that there aren’t enough women graduating with STEM degrees. It’s simply not true. We need to not only be more vocal when male-dominated lists are published but also dispel all myths that AI is a men’s game. There are tons of female trailblazers in AI but there needs to be more. Let’s use our voices and use AI for good and all be advocates for more women in AI.
Here are four key areas to help women lead and engage with AI at every level:
- More female voices: No one will hear us if we don’t stand up and use our collective voice to showcase and shout about women-led research, insights and POVs.
- More mentorship and sponsorship: Fostering relationships between established leaders and aspiring minds can provide crucial guidance and support. Women advocating for women and female participation in mentorship programs are key.
- More female developers: This starts with education and STEM courses but continues with companies hiring from a more diverse and inclusive talent pool.
- More gender-equal pay incentives: Men still earn more than women and the only way we change that is by eliminating pay gaps in AI roles—present and future.
It’s no coincidence that this year’s SXSW kicks off on International Women’s Day. This convergence presents a unique opportunity to close the gaps, dispel the myths, and empower women to shape the future of AI. Here’s to all the women around the world who are changing history and paving the way for tomorrow’s AI advancements and innovations. Let’s get to work.