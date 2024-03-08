Women have contributed to the future of AI for decades. Our recognition is long overdue

BY Jennifer Risi3 minute read

Imagine a field where groundbreaking contributions go consistently unrecognized, where talented individuals are systematically excluded from the narrative, and where the very technology they helped build threatens their livelihoods. Despite their undeniable presence and impact, this is the reality for women in AI.

This year, as the world marks International Women’s Day at South by Southwest (SXSW)—one of the leading technology events of the year—the glaring underrepresentation of women in artificial intelligence is becoming more and more apparent. Their contributions, spanning research, development, and leadership, are undeniable, yet many women continue to fight to be heard, seen, and recognized. The New York Times‘s recent “Who’s Who” list of the Modern AI Movement profiled notable leaders who contributed to the development of the technology. While I’m not discrediting or discounting the involvement of these 12 men, it’s appalling that a publication known for excellent reporting couldn’t produce or include a single woman. In the wake of this story, Séphora Bemba, an engineer in data and AI product development, created her own list of 12 inspiring women in AI, including bestselling author, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, and creative science communicator Joy Buolamwini, and computer scientist and Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li.

As a female entrepreneur, who will also be taking the stage at SXSW discussing AI and the future of truth, I’m here to do two things: continue to challenge the status quo and support women in tech. Currently, women make up only 22% of AI professionals globally according to a 2022 World Economic Forum report. It’s ironic how so many women attend and lead conversations at Davos every year—myself included—and yet year after year, we see reports that highlight the “small” percentage of women involved in AI at every level. Here’s another ironic and unacceptable truth: women are regularly using AI at work and home but are more likely than men to lose their jobs to AI. Last July, McKinsey Global Institute released a report that found 12 million people would need to change jobs thanks to AI and automation and women would be 1.5 times more likely to have to find new roles. So, in the past two years, the numbers and narratives have suggested there are apparently no women in AI, and despite their numerous contributions to AI over the years, women now have to worry about changing their jobs because of the technology. None of these reports surprise me unfortunately nor does it surprise me that women—even those who use AI regularly at work and home—remain skeptical about the equity-shifting potential and power that AI yields. As it turns out, more than half (59%) disagree with this statement: AI will be better than humans at addressing inequities in our society. This is according to The Female Quotient’s latest report “The State of Women in AI.” The report also found that 63% of women don’t believe that AI can be fully ethical in the next three years. And why would they when Google Gemini had to take the tool offline due to historical inaccuracies or Elon Musk is saying that DEI must die and Google and Meta are eliminating dedicated DEI programs.