Why embedded finance will accelerate in 2024

Last year, Mastercard and the tech platform provider Fabrick announced an expanded strategic partnership to develop embedded-finance solutions for businesses across Europe. The deal will enable companies to integrate financial services directly into their products through application protocol interfaces (APIs) , allowing them to provide payment, banking, and insurance services without the need to build their own proprietary financial infrastructure.

The embedded-finance use cases enabled by APIs are almost endless. For example, they can enable healthcare providers to offer out-of-pocket payment options to patients right on the provider’s own website. Retail businesses of just about any type can offer loans to consumers without the need for them to leave the original website where they’re shopping, making the customer journey easier and increasing the likelihood of future purchases.

Until recently, limited offerings of economically attractive APIs—the necessary “pipes” that share personal financial data securely between banks and third-party developers—has governed the market’s growth. Now, thanks to continued innovation of APIs, financial sector leaders have gained confidence in their ability to support automation and generate scalability with new embedded-finance offerings. This in turn has encouraged the rise of third-party banking-as-a-service companies that use APIs to embed financial services into the customer experience and enable companies to target a broader range of demographics, including the so-called “unbanked and underbanked.”

Coincidentally, the spread of smartphones around the globe has been a major driver of the embedded-finance market’s development. Statista forecasts the number of smartphone users globally to continuously increase between 2024 and 2029, with 1.5 billion (31%) additional users. The ongoing growth in mobile wallets and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, which has over 300 million active users, are further indications of the embedded-finance trend. As an industry sector, it’s now projected to rise dramatically in the coming years, with the market accounting for $384.8 billion in revenue by 2029—an almost 17x growth rate from the $22.5 billion generated in 2020.