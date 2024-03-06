X’s new calling feature could open you up to scammers and stalkers

In his quest to make X into an “ everything app ,” last week Elon Musk gave free audio and video calling to all users—not merely the 650,000 subscribers who pay to use the platform, but literally all 1.3 billion accounts.

What a noble act, some may think, except that a privacy issue emerged almost immediately. The new feature was activated by default, without notifying users. And now, users are discovering not only that X has exposed their data to other users, but it’s also handing call-making capabilities to people they might wish didn’t have it.

The feature’s setup is part of the reason behind the complaints. Currently, it’s only available using the phone app; calls can’t be placed using X on an internet browser yet. But like other messaging phone apps, X is routing calls through a peer-to-peer network. Such a setup exposes both parties’ IP addresses.

X acknowledges this if you visit the X Help Center’s new “Audio and Video Calls” page: “If both parties to a call [don’t change the default settings] . . . the call itself is routed peer-to-peer such that each parties IP address may be visible to the other.”