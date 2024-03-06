X’s new calling feature could open you up to scammers and stalkers

In his quest to make X into an “everything app,” last week Elon Musk gave free audio and video calling to all users—not merely the 650,000 subscribers who pay to use the platform, but literally all 1.3 billion accounts.
What a noble act, some may think, except that a privacy issue emerged almost immediately. The new feature was activated by default, without notifying users. And now, users are discovering not only that X has exposed their data to other users, but it’s also handing call-making capabilities to people they might wish didn’t have it.
The feature’s setup is part of the reason behind the complaints. Currently, it’s only available using the phone app; calls can’t be placed using X on an internet browser yet. But like other messaging phone apps, X is routing calls through a peer-to-peer network. Such a setup exposes both parties’ IP addresses.
X acknowledges this if you visit the X Help Center’s new “Audio and Video Calls” page: “If both parties to a call [don’t change the default settings] . . . the call itself is routed peer-to-peer such that each parties IP address may be visible to the other.”
Don’t want your IP address shared? Then you have to manually enable a specific setting, marked “Enhanced call privacy.” If that’s enabled, X says “a call between [two parties] will be relayed through X infrastructure, and the IP address of any party that has this setting enabled will be masked.”
The power of an IP address
For many people, having theirs exposed doesn’t pose an immediate threat. An IP address acts as a unique string of characters that identifies a person’s computer so it can communicate over a network. But any additional exposure makes users more vulnerable to spam, identity theft, and other privacy attacks. If it falls into the wrong hands, your IP address can help a bad actor track your online activity and even figure out where you’re located.
Why X’s calls select peer-to-peer networking by default is a question the company hasn’t answered. (It didn’t respond to Fast Company’s inquiries.) X would likely argue peer-to-peer networks yield better call quality. But another major benefit is they also reduce infrastructure and management costs for the call’s host.