The $6 billion legal fee in Musk’s Tesla pay case is unprecedented but it may be reasonable

The lawyers who successfully voided Elon Musk ‘s $56 billion Tesla pay package as excessive admitted their request for a $6 billion fee is “unprecedented,” but by some measures, it might be cheap.

The fee request, like Musk’s pay package targeted in the case, defies easy comparisons. A judge in Delaware in the coming weeks will be asked to decide if it is reasonable and meets various legal requirements.

The fee implies an hourly rate of $288,888 for the work that each of the 37 lawyers, associates, and paralegals spent on the case, according to documents filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware.

By comparison, top-flight corporate attorneys bill $2,000 an hour and associates with several years under their belt at the biggest white-shoe law firms make around $288,000—a year.