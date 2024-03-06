How to find balance as a CEO, according to executives who’ve found it

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

Last month Modern CEO highlighted the topic of executive burnout, noting that 19 of the CEOs tracked in Challenger, Gray, and Christmas’s annual turnover report died on the job in 2023. We asked readers for their tips to achieve work-life balance. Some wrote in with advice on how to disengage from work, while others shared advice on how to make their jobs more manageable. Here are four insights that stand out:

Take breaks—and delegate

Beth Hollenberg, cofounder and CEO of education technology company Everspring, says she saw friends and coworkers leaving their C-suite jobs due to burnout. To avoid the same fate, she and her husband limit conversations about business at home, and she takes what she calls “mini work vacations”— finding time during business trips to do “something offbeat and fun”—such as exploring a local museum, taking a walk, or visiting a bookstore or restaurant. At work, she delegates. “End every meeting with a ‘next steps’ recap . . . delivered by someone other than you,” she advises. “Delegating the tactical management of large projects and issues helps ‘unclutter’ my desk and my thinking, allowing me to focus on the things that are most impactful and that require my unique attention.”

Be present in your adventures

Paul LaPiana, head of brand, product, and affiliated distribution at insurance and financial services company MassMutual, wrote about his passion for outdoor adventure, highlighting a six-day, 1,000-mile dirt bike ride he took last year. “No matter the outdoor adventure, my favorite part is being present in the moment to reset my mind and body. And being outside is a great reminder that we truly are part of something bigger than ourselves,” he says, adding that the reset helps him “stay in the moment” at work, too.