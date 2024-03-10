Michigan Governor Whitmer proposes a $5,000 caregiver tax credit, joining other states

People caring for elderly or disabled relatives need a break—and, in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a proposal to give them one.
Whitmer’s recently proposed $5,000 tax credit, the Caring for MI Family Tax Credit, is part of a growing trend of public subsidies for families shouldering the responsibilities of caring for family members.
Americans strongly endorse the idea that families, not the government or other organizations, are responsible for providing care for family members. They especially endorse adult children providing care for their aging parents.
That may help explain why family members are the main and sometimes only caregivers for older adults and others with long-term-care needs in the United States.
We are researchers who study families and caregiving. Our recent study finds that when given a choice between family, government, or other care providers, many Americans think family should provide care but the government should pay for it.
Caregiving costs can be substantial. On average, a caregiver in Michigan can expect to spend more than $7,000 out of pocket per year. One study estimates the cost of care for a person with dementia is even higher, ranging from $3,000 to $17,000, depending on the severity of the disease. Another estimate that accounts for the total impact of caregiving, including costs such as lost wages and the impact on caregiver’s health, puts the personal expense of caring for a loved one at roughly $90,000 a year.
Despite this steep price, few federal governmental programs address caregivers’ financial burdens.