Michigan Governor Whitmer proposes a $5,000 caregiver tax credit, joining other states

People caring for elderly or disabled relatives need a break—and, in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a proposal to give them one.

Whitmer’s recently proposed $5,000 tax credit, the Caring for MI Family Tax Credit, is part of a growing trend of public subsidies for families shouldering the responsibilities of caring for family members.

Americans strongly endorse the idea that families, not the government or other organizations, are responsible for providing care for family members. They especially endorse adult children providing care for their aging parents.

That may help explain why family members are the main and sometimes only caregivers for older adults and others with long-term-care needs in the United States.