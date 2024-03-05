Big Pharma is losing its fight to avoid prescription-drug-price negotiations

BY Sy Mukherjee2 minute read

On Friday, a federal district court rejected British drug giant AstraZeneca’s claims that the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) historic provisions imposing prescription-drug-price negotiations for pricey treatments covered by Medicare are unconstitutional. The Delaware judge’s ruling is a blow to the pharmaceutical industry, which had never been required to negotiate prices with regulators in the U.S. (a standard practice in other developed nations across the world) prior to the IRA’s enactment—and another turn in a legal fight that might escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court.

