Crypto spring? Bitcoin briefly hits a new record before tumbling back down

Two years after it saw its value collapse, Bitcoin is flying once again, hitting a record high of $69,210 on Tuesday, according to Coin Metrics. Or, put another way, welcome to crypto spring.

While Bitcoin has since slipped from that high (falling to the $62,000 range), it’s a remarkable turnaround for the cryptocurrency, which had fallen below $17,000 just over a year ago. That was the low point, but the rise in value (now well over 300%) was not exactly the rocket ship to the moon that its advocates like to talk about. Bitcoin hovered in the sub-$30,000 valley for more than a year. That all changed in January, though, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it was approving a number of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETP). That strapped the proverbial rocket to Bitcoin and sent it on its way. The previous record high for the crypto was $68,982—and was set in November 2021.

As Bitcoin was hitting new highs, gold prices also set a record Tuesday, hitting $2,141.79 an ounce before it paired those gains. The two milestones, however, were unrelated. The precious metal rally came as investors are betting on a reduction in interest rates and seek a safe haven for their money. Geopolitical tensions and the risk of an equity-markets pullback have also factored into its rise. Obviously, in something as volatile as cryptocurrencies, there are no guarantees, but bulls are hopeful this rally will last. When Bitcoin hit its previous highs, it was driven entirely by retail investors, not unlike the surge in GameStop and AMC shares in the last few years. This time, though, institutional investment firms are part of the game. With the SEC’s blessing for finance firms to offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which track Bitcoin’s price, investors feel a greater sense of safety. It’s also now much easier to invest in Bitcoin and crypto, as people can use the advisors they’ve trusted for years, versus startups and crypto companies that are still trying to step out of the shadow of FTX.

That’s a big shadow, too. While there’s definitely an upswing in interest surrounding Bitcoin, the tale of Sam Bankman-Fried is a warning about the risks of this new currency. The SEC has also sued several crypto firms, such as Coinbase, for offering unregistered securities. Investors dubbed the period that followed the burst of the crypto bubble “crypto winter” and it was calamitous for some investors. Billions of dollars in value were lost. Die-hards held out hope the SEC would eventually approve a Bitcoin ETF, though, and in August, those hopes got a shot of adrenaline after a federal appeals court opened a path to do so.