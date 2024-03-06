Women in senior tech roles are adopting generative AI at higher rates than men

Historically, women have been less likely to adopt new technology. According to a 2020 YouGov survey , only 40% of early adopters in tech are women.

At the same time, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 55% of tech employees believe that getting a handle on generative artificial intellegence, or GenAI, will be critical to job success.

To get an understanding of who the early adopters of generative-AI tools really are, BCG surveyed 6,500 employees working at tech companies at different levels of seniority across five different countries (the United States, U.K., Japan, India, and Germany). Here are the key findings:

Senior women in tech functions are ahead of the game compared to men : 75% of senior women in tech functions said they are using generative AI on the job compared to 61% of men.

: 75% of senior women in tech functions said they are using generative AI on the job compared to 61% of men. However, senior women in non-tech functions are lagging behind : Only 63% use GenAI at work compared to 71% of men in non-tech functions.

: Only 63% use GenAI at work compared to 71% of men in non-tech functions. Junior women are also behind: 63% of junior women in tech functions use GenAI compared to 70% of men, and 48% of junior women in non-tech functions use GenAI compared to 69% of men.

“Urgent action is required to ensure [a] robust pipeline of future female leaders across functions,” the report’s authors wrote.