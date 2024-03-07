NASA used this material to catch comet dust. Now it’s being used for a luxury handbag

BY Jesus Diaz2 minute read

This smokey white cloud with the vague shape of a bag was the Seinfeld of this year’s Paris Fashion Week: an accessory about nothing. And much like Seinfeld, it is as absurd as it is enjoyable to watch, albeit ultimately useless for everyone except someone with as much money and style as Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.

The French luxury fashion brand Coperni designed the Air Swipe Bag. Only 0.2% of its volume is actually matter you can touch. The other 99.8% is the air you are breathing traveling through trillions of channels made by a nano-material that NASA calls Aerogel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by coperni (@coperni) Back in the 1990s, when Aerogel broke the world record for the lightest matter ever made, the space agency referred to it as “solid smoke,”, which is a pretty good description of the Coperni bag. Scientist Steve Jones created the ultralight foam for the Stardust mission—the 850-pound starship that launched in 1999 to intercept comet Wild 2, catch some of its dust, and bring samples to back to Earth. This was an historic mission, as it marked the first time that we brought matter from a comet back to Earth. Since Stardust launched and returned, NASA came up with a second version of the Aerogel that surpassed its own record with a density of three milligrams per cubic centimeter. That density makes the Air Swipe Bag weigh only 1.1 ounces, according to Coperni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coperni (@coperni) How the bag is made The bag is made with commercially available aerogel, which you can buy yourself online. Roughly speaking, the material comes in the form of tiny silicon dioxide and sand pellets. To make an aerogel object, you combine the pellets with a solvent. This process creates a gel that you can put inside a mold of any shape you want. Then, you remove the liquid from the gel, “curing” the shape into a solid. This step leaves empty space where the liquid was. If you did this with regular gelatin—like the sweet gelatin we eat—you would end back with a pile of dust. But the properties of these nano crystals turn it into a stiff foam that structurally looks like a labyrinth made of a million nanoscopic interconnected caverns. This chemistry results in an extraordinary material with some extraordinarily useful applications, says NASA. Because Aerogel can sustain 4,000 times its weight and resist 2200 Fahrenheit heat, it’s been used in multiple NASA missions after Stardust, as well as hundreds of commercial technologies here on Earth. From insulating the Mars rovers against extreme cold and heat to high tech sensors that can detect gasses, the list of use cases is virtually endless, according to Science.