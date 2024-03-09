Apple just hinted at its AI plans, and they could be game-changing. Here’s why

When ChatGPT became available to the public in late 2022, few could guess just how quickly the AI chatbot would change the tech industry. But in the months after ChatGPT came online, nearly every tech giant scrambled to position itself as an AI-first company. Well, everyone but Apple. While Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon spoke about embracing artificial intelligence in 2023, Apple remained relatively quiet.

But Apple is setting a new tone regarding AI in 2024, as evidenced by its latest product release earlier this week, the M3 MacBook Air. For the first time, the company is advertising its hardware as an AI-running machine, boasting that the new MacBook is the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI.” Never before has Apple tied its hardware to AI so concretely.

Yet delving deeper into this new marketing narrative, you can see that Apple is relegated to admitting that you must use third-party apps if you want the MacBook Air to be a “laptop for AI.” It mentions that the MacBook Air can run generative AI apps like Microsoft Copilot, CapCut, Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Firefly, and more. Nowhere does it mention its own apps, which lack jaw-dropping generative AI features.

However, this AI narrative is likely to shift this summer when Apple previews its upcoming operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone and macOS 15 for the Mac. It is with these releases that Apple is expected to bake in AI features across its apps and services. Instead of just playing catch-up, Apple may be ready to upend consumers’ notions of what they can expect from AI tools, particularly in two specific ways.