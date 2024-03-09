Apple just hinted at its AI plans, and they could be game-changing. Here’s why

When ChatGPT became available to the public in late 2022, few could guess just how quickly the AI chatbot would change the tech industry. But in the months after ChatGPT came online, nearly every tech giant scrambled to position itself as an AI-first company. Well, everyone but Apple. While Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon spoke about embracing artificial intelligence in 2023, Apple remained relatively quiet.
But Apple is setting a new tone regarding AI in 2024, as evidenced by its latest product release earlier this week, the M3 MacBook Air. For the first time, the company is advertising its hardware as an AI-running machine, boasting that the new MacBook is the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI.” Never before has Apple tied its hardware to AI so concretely.
Yet delving deeper into this new marketing narrative, you can see that Apple is relegated to admitting that you must use third-party apps if you want the MacBook Air to be a “laptop for AI.” It mentions that the MacBook Air can run generative AI apps like Microsoft Copilot, CapCut, Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Firefly, and more. Nowhere does it mention its own apps, which lack jaw-dropping generative AI features.
However, this AI narrative is likely to shift this summer when Apple previews its upcoming operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone and macOS 15 for the Mac. It is with these releases that Apple is expected to bake in AI features across its apps and services. Instead of just playing catch-up, Apple may be ready to upend consumers’ notions of what they can expect from AI tools, particularly in two specific ways.
What generative AI features will Apple offer?
When it comes to generative AI, the most obvious use case—and the place where it’s needed desperately—is in Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. Once the pacesetter for natural language processing, Siri is now more than a decade old, and in terms of its capabilities and comprehension, it still pales in comparison to other voice assistants that came after it, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. And compared to ChatGPT, Siri feels like it’s from the Stone Age.
But Apple is likely to overhaul Siri for its upcoming software releases by transitioning it to a large language model (LLM) generative AI ChatGPT-like chatbot. Indeed, in summer 2023, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working internally on an LLM chatbot dubbed “AppleGPT.”
An “AppleGPT”-powered Siri, if it performs as well as ChatGPT, could make Apple’s Siri voice assistant useful for the first time in its history by enabling continuous conversations, where Siri would take into account what the user asked previously to generate the most accurate response, and more robust and relevant answers.