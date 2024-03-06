Founderland debuts PAM, the AI for female founders of color to practice their investor pitches

“If you don’t have the right connections, you can’t raise capital,” says a very passionate Stephanie von Behr into the center of my Zoom screen. As one of three cofounders of Founderland, a nonprofit headquartered in Berlin, she is partially responsible for creating one of the fastest-growing communities of female founders of color in the world, which now serves more than 600 women in more than 26 countries in Europe.
Von Behr met Alina Bassi and Deborah Choi while working at the Berlin Founders Fund, where the two spoke about “never really seeing women in the entrepreneurial field who looked like them,” according to von Behr. They also had never found an accelerator program that focused on “negotiation and pitch-training, specifically.”
Startup founders face myriad challenges. But if you are a woman of color, your chances of getting that funding are next to zero. Companies founded solely by women made up just 2% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the U.S. in 2023—Black founders received less than 0.5% of it.
Building networks can help founders move beyond some of these boundaries. As Jennifer Jordan, managing director for Female Founders First, and Sonal Lakhani, global head of Programmes and Strategic Initiatives for Barclays, wrote, “An all-female, peer-to-peer network for scaling tech founders is a rare and coveted opportunity to help female founders reach their next level of growth.” In an opinion piece for Fast Company, the two said they believe these networks offer a way to gain insight into “both visible and invisible barriers female founders universally face and offer multiple routes to overcome them.”
It was also at Berlin Founders Fund that the trio partnered with creative innovation company R/GA, when an employee of theirs mentioned they were looking for “guinea pig” companies that support women of color.
While Founderland does have an investor-readiness program in place called Compass, they can only offer a limited number of places. Now, with help from R/GA, they have been able to create a new custom AI application, dubbed PAM, which is scalable, and offers every founder a safe space online to practice their pitch and receive instant, personalized feedback.
I got to meet von Behr’s creative agency partner, Nick Pringle, chief creative officer at R/GA EMEA on our Zoom call as well, and let me tell you, opposites most definitely attract.