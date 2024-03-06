Founderland debuts PAM, the AI for female founders of color to practice their investor pitches

“If you don’t have the right connections, you can’t raise capital,” says a very passionate Stephanie von Behr into the center of my Zoom screen. As one of three cofounders of Founderland, a nonprofit headquartered in Berlin, she is partially responsible for creating one of the fastest-growing communities of female founders of color in the world, which now serves more than 600 women in more than 26 countries in Europe.

Von Behr met Alina Bassi and Deborah Choi while working at the Berlin Founders Fund, where the two spoke about “never really seeing women in the entrepreneurial field who looked like them,” according to von Behr. They also had never found an accelerator program that focused on “negotiation and pitch-training, specifically.”

Startup founders face myriad challenges. But if you are a woman of color, your chances of getting that funding are next to zero. Companies founded solely by women made up just 2% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the U.S. in 2023—Black founders received less than 0.5% of it.

Building networks can help founders move beyond some of these boundaries. As Jennifer Jordan, managing director for Female Founders First, and Sonal Lakhani, global head of Programmes and Strategic Initiatives for Barclays, wrote, “An all-female, peer-to-peer network for scaling tech founders is a rare and coveted opportunity to help female founders reach their next level of growth.” In an opinion piece for Fast Company, the two said they believe these networks offer a way to gain insight into “both visible and invisible barriers female founders universally face and offer multiple routes to overcome them.”