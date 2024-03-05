The U.S. is no longer seen as a good model of democracy. 3 investments in civic infrastructure could change that

BY Gerrard Bushell3 minute read

Fortune favors the bold, and no political system has ever been founded on bolder ideas than liberal democracy. But as democracies have shrunk from solving big problems, faith in them has shrunk, too. To reaffirm the power of our democratic system, we need to take on big challenges that impact Americans’ daily lives.

Most respondents from economically advanced countries in a recent Pew study did not consider the U.S. a good model of democracy, and lamentably few Americans disagree with them. We are beset by polarization, despair, and consumer anxiety. Our leaders cite positive leading indicators like lower unemployment and growing GDP, but some communities, both urban and rural, can’t see real improvement in their everyday experiences. This collective frustration has real justifications, from declining life expectancy to an increasingly inefficient healthcare system to an increasingly ailing infrastructure. One example: The New York Times’s David Leonhardt pointed out that it now takes longer to travel from Boston to DC, or New York to LA, than it did in the 1970s. How can we recover the ambition of earlier eras, when big bet investments to improve infrastructure, technology, and American life paid off? I suggest we tackle as many tangible projects as we can, especially transportation, housing, and infrastructure.

Here are three opportunities to demonstrate what America can deliver for its citizens. Housing There are 75,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles, 90,000 in New York City, and more than half a million across the country. The housing crisis is more than just a tragedy for those on the streets; it erodes our social confidence and moral conscience. And it’s no easy problem to solve. Given the dizzying, overlapping stakeholder concerns presented by housing, and lack of affordability as the primary cause of homelessness, we can address this crisis only with an ambitious, shared vision that the public and private sector work together to achieve.

Developers and government authorities need to collaborate to build best-in-class affordable housing. Just look at Marc Koehler/ANA Architects who are using innovative, scalable, prefabricated timber methods to construct the Netherlands’s “most sustainable and affordable residential complex.” Inspiring examples exist, at scale. Climate resilience Since COP28, countries and corporations are working on viable routes to net-zero emissions by 2050. The only way we can achieve this is through ambitious public-private partnerships. Business and government must collaborate closely to set realistic targets and actionable plans to reduce carbon footprint. We’ll need to do all this while making our cities more resilient—with disaster-preparedness, improved community resources, and more opportunities to be sustainable in everyday life, whether through actions like recycling incentives or less carbon-intensive consumer options.

London has set a strong example through its Breathe London program, which matches borough leadership and Bloomberg’s philanthropic arm to allocate millions of dollars to “reduce air pollution, cut carbon emissions, and improve public health.” Or Montgomery, Maryland, where AlphaStruxure partnered with the county to convert its diesel bus fleet to electric, significantly reducing carbon emissions. It’s a prime, urgent opportunity for liberal democracy to prove its efficacy. Infrastructure improvement Upgrading infrastructure assets and building new ones are vital to reducing cities’ carbon footprint and improving quality of life. Look at New York City. It’s a given that its subway system has room for improvement. But the subway can also be a case study for ambitious investment for the public good. In the past year, state leaders invested in the MTA to boost rider satisfaction. If the MTA succeeds in making the subway more technologically advanced, more climate-resilient, and (crucially) solvent, it can’t help but make the city safer and stronger, and inspire other cities to follow suit.

On a national level, the Inflation Reduction Act offers great promise: investing in EVs, overhauling rail, and sourcing renewable energy. When Americans feel the positive impact on how they get around, it will renew faith in the political system that produced such improvements. Bold investments in civic infrastructure are needed to shore up faith in liberal democracy. If we’re willing to be ambitious again, we’ll demonstrate our system’s unique capacity to drive technological, economic, and social progress. We need to invest in projects that impact the average American’s everyday experience—how they move from place to place, what they see in the built environment, and how they live.