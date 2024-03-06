Guy Kawasaki explains why just chasing ‘Eureka’ moments is doing it wrong

BY Guy Kawasaki4 minute read

“As we move beyond the joy of having a great idea, our Eureka! moment, we soon realize that we have entered a realm of uncertainty.” —Maryléne Delbourg-Delphis

“Eureka” is an expression that means “I have found it.” People use it to communicate feelings of excitement and triumph when they solve a problem or make a discovery. However, the term is often used prematurely—as if coming up with the ideas is the hard part. In the real world, ideas are easy, and implementation is hard. For example, “Eureka, we can use real-world images like trash cans, folders, and icons. Then more people can understand how to use a computer.” That’s wonderful, but now you need to design the computer, build it in large quantities, and get people to buy it. Formalizing your goals by writing them down helps you to go beyond Eureka and achieve results. Garrett McNamara, my humongous wave surfer buddy, explains what people do wrong:

We just go day by day. We have these visions or dreams or hopes or expectations, but we don’t really write it on paper. We don’t really make a roadmap to achieve it. So we aimlessly wander all day . . . what’s coming next? And maybe we’ll plan for the next day or plan for the next week, or even plan for the next month. But it’s just usually day to day. It’s not the big picture. How do I become an amazing human? How do I contribute? How do I feed my family and do what I love? This is what Garrett thinks we should do instead: Make the plan of that and focus on that every day. Look at that roadmap every day—then you have a life of purpose. You know what you’re doing. You know why you’re doing it. You know what you can do to improve. Writing down and formalizing your goals forces you to develop and analyze them more carefully. Watching them flow out of your brain onto a piece of paper or even a computer screen makes them more real, adds to their merit, and increases your commitment to complete them. Write down the three most important goals that you want to accomplish in the next year. Then come back to this page in a year when you’ve hopefully gone from believer to builder.

Prove Your Concept You want to progress from imagining something to creating it.

You’re wondering what a “proof of concept” is.

You need some way to help people understand your ideas. The goal of proving your concept is what education guru Ken Robinson calls “the transition from imagination to creation.” People have watched his TED Talk called Do Schools Kill Creativity? over sixty million times, and Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his work. This is how he explained the process to me: Imagination is the capacity we all have, we’re born with it as human beings, to bring into mind things that aren’t present to our senses. To transcend the here and now, to anticipate the future, to reflect on the past, to step outside, to speculate, to ask,“What if ?” It’s not a single power. It’s an amalgam of many powers that we have, but the ability to bring to mind things that aren’t present is the root of it. Creativity is a step on from that. It’s putting your imagination to work. It’s applying it in some specific way. The rest of this chapter explains how to make the transition from concept to concrete in the realm of uncertainty. It’s a difficult, daunting, and sometimes depressing process, but this is the challenge that you have to overcome to make a difference and to be remarkable.

The first step is to create a proof of concept. This refers to a prototype or mockup that allows people to touch, feel, and interact with your idea. Even for the most gifted storyteller, it is difficult to help people visualize an idea. Proof of concepts varies between industries and markets. The most perilous proof of concept that I’ve heard of was by Chris Bertish. He’s the first person to paddle solo across the Atlantic Ocean. It took him 93 days, and he was self-sufficient without a support boat. His proof of concept that such an endeavor was possible was a solo paddle from Cape Point to Lambert’s Bay, a 350-kilometer (217-mile) journey through shark-infested, cold, and turbulent waters along the west coast of South Africa.

Here are more mundane examples of proof of concept: Biotech: Early-stage clinical trials Automotive: Concept car