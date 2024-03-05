Kayak says its screenshot-reading AI tool can find you better price deals

Travel search engine Kayak thinks manually entering your travel information to find the best deal for a particular flight is more cumbersome than it needs to be—especially in the world of AI we all now live in. That’s why the company is rolling out a new artificial intelligence tool that can read your screenshots of competitors’ websites to find you a better deal for the flight you’re looking at.

The new tool, called KAYAK PriceCheck, is available now in the Kayak mobile app. To use it, simply take a screenshot of any individual flight you are interested in from a competitor’s website so it’s saved in your phone’s photo album. Then just select the PriceCheck tool in the Kayak app and upload the screenshot.

Kayak’s AI will read the flight details in the screenshot and automatically search for the cheapest price for that flight across hundreds of sites. If a cheaper price is found, you can book it right through the Kayak app.

The company is also rolling out another AI tool today called Ask Kayak. The tool is a chatbot-powered travel search feature that allows you to enter your travel requirements using natural language. Users can simply ask the Ask Kayak tool things like where you should go for spring break that’s less than three hours away from your home city and costs less than $300. Ask Kayak’s AI will then give you your travel options.