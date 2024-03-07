The 10 most charming design details in the new Rivian R2, R3, and R3X

BY Mark Wilson4 minute read

Today in Laguna Beach, CA, Rivian revealed its long-expected R2, an EV SUV starting around $45,000 with a 300+ mile range that’s expected in 2026. Alongside that announcement, the company also shared the surprise R3 and R3X, a pair of rallycross-inspired vehicles that go head-to-head against the Tesla Model Y. Those vehicles will come some time after the R2, though before 2027 seems like a long shot.

In fact, there’s still a lot we don’t know about additional specs and pricing options across the R2 and R3 lines. But what we can appreciate is Rivian’s careful approach to design. Few companies in automotive feature the obsessive approach to design that CEO RJ Scaringe and lead designer Jeff Hammoud bring to Rivian. These are the guys who introduced radical ideas like a tube of storage between the cabin and bed of the R1T. Here are some of our favorite creature comfort UX details that span across the new vehicles. [Image: Rivian] Interesting, multipurpose trunks The R1T and R1S are known for their creative tailgate and cargo options. Rivian continued this tradition with the R2 and R3. The R2 tailgate lifts up, but there’s a load bearing floor that slides out to allow people to sit. Meanwhile, the R3X’s lift gate folds down, and you can sit on that (or change a baby, or set up your Rivian induction burners on it, too.)

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: Rivian] Disappearing glass Fans of hard top Jeeps in the summer will love a similar feature in the R2. Every window goes down completely (including the rear), and the back side panel windows in the trunk area pop out. The sensation is an open-air ride reminiscent of a tops-off Jeep. Meanwhile, the R3/R3X’s trunk glass tilts in any direction, so you can squeeze extra long items through it. R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Every seat folds down Minivans and cargo vehicles have become popular for camping since you can convert many models to squeeze in a mattress. The R2 and R3 feature front and rear seats that fold completely flat, so you can do anything from squeeze in a 2’x4’ after a Home Depot run to laying a mattress inside for a camping trip. R3 [Photo: Rivian] Try to resist this charming tray table The rear glass on the R2 comes down completely, and in the R3 you can tilt it to the exact angle you like. Accompanying both setups is a neat option: a little tray table sits on the window well, pointing inward for car camping, and outward when you’re hanging outside the vehicle.

R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Integrated batteries The driver’s door of the R1 was known for a unique detail: a pop out flashlight. The R2 and R3 will offer a new option for this same slot: a combination battery pack and hand warmer. This little power pack can work with Rivian accessories like string lights, or anything else you want to plug in via its USB port. [Photo: Rivian] Everything but the kitchen sink Aside from the batteries, Rivian showed off a slew of new accessories. A new “treehouse” tent is designed to sit atop any Rivian vehicle and provide panoramic views of the open sky. (An aluminum ladder lets you climb up, and a privacy screen doubles as a movie projection screen). A new bike rack plugs right into the rear bumper. And a large induction cooktop (complete with a silverware drawer) can sit on the back gate to allow people to cook. R3X Interior [Photo: Rivian] A sneaker-inspired interior The R3X features Rivian’s most unusual interior—and one of the most unique interiors on the market, period. The dash features confetti foam reminiscent of Nike’s Grind sneakers. Cork is used as a complement. Rivian calls this design approach “rugged, playful, premium.”

advertisement

R3 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Stow slot in the door The R2 and R3 doors have a little nook, right above the bottom pocket, that can hold a phone or sunglasses and other small objects. This nook is space bought from the door speakers, now relocated to the center console. I want to put my glasses there. And my lip balm. R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Haptic controls The R1’s radio, air conditioner, and vehicle settings are accessed via a large tablet display in the dashboard. If you prefer to use physical buttons, the steering wheel features a pair of scroll wheels you can use instead. The R2 and R3 are getting a vastly updated version of this hardware, now consolidated to a single wheel with significant haptic feedback. If you turn up your music, you’ll feel a tick with each level of volume, and when you’re bottomed or maxed out, the wheel will freeze in place so you know. R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Glove boxes, plural One quirk about the R1 was that it didn’t have a glove box. Scaringe says that research showed people didn’t use them and the truck had a generously sized center console anyway. But customers complained that they missed their glove boxes, so Rivian built in not one but two glove boxes that pop out under the dash. So much glove box. “We overdelivered,” laughs Scaringe.