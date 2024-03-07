An exclusive look inside the Rivian R2, the $45,000 SUV that ‘makes or breaks the company’

BY Mark Wilsonlong read

“It’s really madness!” laments RJ Scaringe.

A few weeks before the Rivian founder and CEO is set to reveal the company’s most important product in its 15-year history—the Rivian R2— we’re sitting in a conference room at the company’s Irvine, CA, headquarters talking about something else entirely: the company’s first truck, the R1. Sipping on an oversize cup of coffee, Scaringe recounts just how difficult it has been to get the R1 to customers since the truck started production a few years back. A pandemic. A war. A choked supply chain. Production delays.

“[It was] just like the worst time possible to be putting together a multibillion-dollar construction project,” he says. The Rivian R1 pickup. [Photo: Rivian] It’s been a challenging few years for Rivian, but no one thought things would be quite this difficult for the much-hyped electric vehicle maker—and that includes Scaringe himself. When the electric vehicle company went public in 2021, it debuted as the 6th biggest IPO in Wall Street history. No matter that Rivian had only delivered its first vehicle, the $70,000 R1T pickup truck, a month earlier. The company was an absolute sensation, having courted interest from Amazon to develop its electric vans, and Ford as a $1.2 billion investor. Rivian promised to build high-tech supertrucks of the future out of the most middle-American-friendly city imaginable: Normal, IL. In a world destined to shift to EVs, Rivian was the most exciting startup since Tesla.

But destiny operates on its own timeline, and the three years since Rivian’s IPO have proven bumpy to say the least. Rivian opened its first plant during a supply strained by the pandemic followed by a war, and it has struggled to mass-produce the R1, and secure its 30,000 discrete components, since. “While there are only 3,000 parts that we personally assemble, if any single one of those 30,000 components are off—and it could be the smallest semiconductor—it stops the whole system,” says Scaringe. While Rivian more than doubled its EV production from 2022 to 2023 (it created 50,000 vehicles last year), the company still lost $1.5 billion in the most recent quarter alone, and it recently announced plans to lay off 10% of its staff. As of early March, Rivian’s stock had plummeted 85% from its debut.

Some of these problems are due to a creeping consumer apathy toward EVs. But most are due to the size and scope of the R1 itself. The R1 was designed to make the transition to EVs simple and irresistible, with a mix of performance and luxe details that drive the actual construction cost tens of thousands of dollars above its sticker price. Rivian loses $30,500 on every R1 it sells. The new R2. [Photo: Rivian] Which is why, for the past several years, Scaringe has teased the R2, a mythical vehicle that he’s promised will balance Rivian’s business through clever design and economy of scale. After seven years in development, the vehicle debuted in Laguna Beach, CA, today. With 0-60 in 3.0 seconds, a 300+ mile base range, and creature comforts ranging from fully folding front seats to integrated battery packs for Rivian products, the R2 is an EV SUV debuting “around $45,000” that will be tough to resist when it’s available in 2026. Some time after that, Rivian will follow up the R2 with unexpected twins, the R3 and R3X, a pair of hatchback crossovers with a strong rallycross vibe.

From left: R2, R3, R3X. [Photo: Rivian] “We’ve always thought about R1 as the brand building product. It sort of establishes who we are,” says Scaringe. “But R2, really being the product that allows us to create scale as a company, would, implicitly be or inherently be, the product that makes or breaks the company.” [Photo: Rivian]

Building the Rivian brand In late February, I visited Rivian’s headquarters for an exclusive deep dive into the R2 and the surprise R3/R3X, alongside Scaringe and Rivian lead designer Jeff Hammoud. As we walk past a sea of desks into Rivian’s makeshift showroom, a large room filled with R2 and R3 clay models and life-size foam and 3D-printed mockups, it occurs to me that the two men make an unlikely pair. Jeff Hammoud (left) and RJ Scaringe (right) [Photo: Rivian] Hammoud’s shaved head and always-focused gaze give him the vibe of a designer Jason Statham, while Scaringe is coiffed like a 1950s science teacher, who has somehow retained a hint of an adolescent grin reminiscent of Steve-O, if Steve-O had never stapled his balls to anything.

In 2017, Scaringe recruited Hammoud, Chief of Design at Jeep, in a clear strategy to tap into Jeep’s expressive American truck heritage. Rivian launched the world’s first EV pickup truck with the R1T, and created an SUV on that platform called the R1S. The company wanted to build inspirational, off-road-capable electric vehicles that people might only use to pick up their kids at school. The goal was to challenge the largest segments of the ICE vehicle market. “Jeff joined when we’d gone through many iterations of R1, but the design wasn’t capturing the brand essence we wanted,” says Scaringe. “I remember recruiting Jeff and asking, ‘what do you think about what we have?’ And when I showed him a full prototype, he said, ‘I don’t think it’s very good.’” (Rivian doesn’t share many details about the original R1, other than to describe its windshield as “cab-forward,” or what I imagine as something with more the vibe of a bus or delivery van.) “Automatically—I’m like, coming from a big, American OEM—I say, ‘It’s got to look more capable; it’s got to be tougher!’” recalls Hammoud. “And RJ was like, ‘No, but it also has to have aerodynamics, it’s got to be efficient. It’s got to look friendly. It’s got to be inviting. It literally ended up with this perfect blend of his personality and my personality.”

One of the key design decisions behind the R1—its happy, pill-shaped headlights and light bar—concerned Scaringe all the way up to the debut of the vehicle at the 2018 LA Auto Show. While ultimately well-received, that unique frontend was a strategic gamble meant to pay off years later. R2 [Photo: Rivian] “We wanted something we could carry across the future variants,” says Scaringe. “We knew we wanted to create this broader set of products . . .[with] all of them capturing this brand essence that was imagined initially.” As I walk up to the R2 for the first time and scrutinize its headlights, I find myself doing a double take. Was this the new Rivian vehicle I’d heard so much about, or just an R1 set out for comparison?

The R2 looks like a smaller R1S, with the sort of unabashed boxiness you see in the Land Rover, Jeep, and to some extent the new Bronco. If you didn’t see the R1 and R2 side-by-side, you might not know they’re different—a difference that’s largely due to the R2’s all-around smaller proportions. (Case in point: When a drone snagged the first shots of the R2 in February, commenters on Threads debated if it was actually just the R1 warped a bit from the lens’s perspective). R3 [Photo: Rivian] If the R2 is imagined as a more attainable R1, then the R3 and R3X have been tasked to stretch the bounds of the Rivian brand, from simply cheaper to sportier. In a quest for manufacturing efficiency, the R3 will be built upon the same base “skateboard” chassis as the R2. But the body and cabin takes a different approach, reimagining the SUV as a hatchback crossover with a similar footprint to a Tesla Model Y, albeit with four inches more rear headroom. R3X Interior [Photo: Rivian] Scaringe insists that Tesla isn’t the company’s competition since Rivian will soon share its Supercharger network (and ICE vehicles are the real bad guy anyway).“The competition as we think about it is not, for every Rivian R2 that’s sold there is one less Model Y being sold,” he says. “What we think about is that we want to be creating new EV customers. Pulling people in the 90+ percent of non-EV customers into EVs.”

Still, Rivian’s fixation on the Model Y, 2023’s bestselling EV, is obvious as I peek at schematics and photos on the walls. I see cross sections comparing the R2 and R3 to the Y’s interior, and images of dozens of Model Y clones being produced by competitors across the industry, most of which feature similarly uninspiring body designs. Compared to the various Model Y copies pinned to the wall, the R3 promises some spunk. It sits a little lower to the street than the R2, daring you to press down the pedal and take a sharp turn. Meanwhile, R3X is the souped-up variant that will have an even wider wheelbase but also a higher ground clearance for letting ‘er rip off road. I find myself wondering if you can e-brake drift in an EV. [Photo: Rivian]

Racing toward profitability The R2 will start for $20,000 less than the R1, and Rivian promises the R3 will debut for less than that. Yet the company says both vehicles are built to be profitable—and that promise is key to Rivian’s future. How Rivian managed to cut costs is less the result of a single efficiency than countless design decisions operating in tandem.

The R2’s all-around smaller footprint—it’s 15-inches shorter, 7-inches narrower, and sits 11-inches lower than an R1—means it requires fewer materials across every dimension. A comparison of the exterior dimensions of the R1S and the R2. [Image: Rivian] That savings is bolstered by the big ticket items, which include the battery, which has higher energy density (but an undisclosed amount of kWh), and completely redesigned electronics and chips, which Rivian produces itself. These electrical systems will actually reverberate back into the R1 in the coming years to help lower its cost. [Photo: Rivian] The R2 adds a passthrough spoiler—basically a little wind tunnel hidden in the top rear of the vehicle to help it reduce drag. (Ironically, the smaller vehicle actually creates more turbulence than the R1, so this helps with mileage.) While the R2 lacks the RT1’s beloved fold-out gate, its rear door flips up, and its load-bearing trunk floor pulls out for you to sit on.

Most of the R2’s design is a story about doing less. Rivian stripped away the R1’s blingy “halo” trim, and the a-pillar and roof of every R2 will be black rather than color matched to the vehicle’s paint. The company’s design strategy is that of subtraction. Take a component away, and see if anyone can tell. “It’s all these little decisions that the customer is not going to notice,” says Hammoud. “And that’s really the challenge, right? Because it’s easy to take things out and make the vehicle cheaper. But then it just feels like a cheap vehicle.” I find myself attempting to do mental math . . . carrying the 1s and 0s to extrapolate how all these changes get a $100,000 (production cost) R1 to somehow be profitable when starting around $45,000. But even smaller design decisions can domino in auto manufacturing for major savings.

“Some of those things you and I may [dismiss] as a 5-cent part? The reality is, a vehicle like a Rivian SUV has thousands of parts,” says 37-year auto manufacturing consultant and analyst Laurie Harbour, who explains that with each part requires investment you don’t see: design and engineering, the construction of tooling to create the part, sourcing of material, and delivery of the item. “The complexities are exponential.” Likewise, as a vehicle reaches greater scale, many of those one-time design and tooling costs actually pay for themselves—as they do with any mass-produced product—which allows a company to reach profit. And by sharing components between vehicle models, efficiencies of scale and manufacturing can amplify across the line. To produce savings as quickly as possible, the R2 will actually begin production in the first half of 2026 at the Normal, IL, plant, rather than a new facility being set up in Georgia. Construction on the new facility was paused for cashflow, while Rivian says the R2 will still be moved there eventually.

Produced on a shared line with the R1 from the jump, operational efficiencies will add up quickly: Rivian estimates a staggering $2.25 billion in savings to launch the new vehicle in Normal. And by launching the R2 in a plant that Rivian already understands and has working, the company is no doubt sidestepping some of the slowdowns that impacted the R1. The company expects to produce 215,000 vehicles a year at its Normal plant, across models. [Photo: Rivian]

Countless tiny efficiencies After COVID slowed down production on the R1, the Rivian team moved its R2 timeline back. That allowed Rivian to spend a significant amount of time tweaking everything about the R2, including the exact placement of the rear seat doors and windows. Usually, rear windows don’t go all the way down, and that’s because the rear doors sit above the rear wheels, preventing the glass from tucking away. But Scaringe had a vision for the R2 in which passenger windows could completely retract, and even the rear panel windows could pop out—a desire to recreate the open-air feeling of a hard-top Jeep. That was a decision made first and foremost for passenger experience, but it created a domino effect in savings within the rear door itself.

R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] The backseat window no longer needed one of those extra small pillars of glass common you see atop most rear doors. That meant the team had one less piece of glass to source. And without that one pesky piece of glass (technically broken by the c-pillar), engineers were able to ditch the rubber sealing on the windows, figuring out how to seal sheet metal right to the glass instead. More savings. “I always say that a car design process is making 10 to 20 million decisions in a three-year period, spread across several thousand people,” says Scaringe. “And there’s some that are really big decisions, like the size of the battery pack and the size of the vehicle. But then there’s the thousands of people working in parallel [on smaller details].” R2 Interior [Photo: Rivian] Making our way from the open showroom into the locked, windowless CMF (color, material, finish) lab, I see how objects like the center console are reused between vehicles, with strategic facades that can be swapped to alter the feel and aesthetic. And while each of the R models features a prominent ribbon of wood across the dash, the R2 and R3 each trend a bit simpler in their geometry. Fewer extraneous curves, similar function.

Inside the lab, there are all sorts of material swatches and mockups of various internal components with different finishes. But my attention is pulled to the dozen or so pairs of sneakers sitting on the wall. I spot trail running shoes similar to those on Scaringe’s feet, but also two different styles of Adidas’s circular Loop shoes, which are experimental sneakers that can be recycled into new sneakers when worn out. R3 Interior [Photo: Rivian] “We definitely don’t look at automotive space for inspiration on color materials, because then you’re emulating,” says Hammoud. “We’ll look at them for awareness. But looking at lifestyle brands for inspiration is why our brand feels the way it does.” R3X Interior [Photo: Rivian] From the moment I scope the interior of the R3, the sneaker influence speaks for itself. Half of the dashboard is made from a confetti of recycled materials that looks strikingly similar to the Nike “grind” introduced in its Space Hippy line. This expressive, manufactured material is directly contrasted by the same amount of an all-natural cork. It’s a bold, and surely polarizing choice, but the energy it imparts to the cabin is undeniable. Rivian calls this approach “rugged, playful, premium.”

R3X Interior [Photo: Rivian] “If somebody comes in and says, ‘oh it just looks like a cheaper R1 or R2, then we failed,” says Hammoud. “We felt like it should have its own personality.” R3X Interior [Photo: Rivian] All seats in the R2 and R3 will fold flat (letting you lay a mattress inside), and the seat mounts are nearly identical between vehicles. Another shared innovation is a metal scroll wheel on the steering wheel, which will replace the somewhat janky set of controls currently in the R1. A sweet bit of industrial design developed in-house, the wheel will use haptics to give the sensation of clicking through various menus—and if you reach the bottom of a menu, that clicking will simply stop, adding tactility to the otherwise digital dashboard. [Photo: Rivian]

More industrial design Rivian has a dedicated industrial design team that’s been releasing products in its Gear Shop since 2021, which includes everything from Rivian packing cubes to rain jackets. But for the R2/R3, the company will be expanding its offerings significantly (prices TBD). The hero product is a “Treehouse” tent that sits on top of the vehicle, providing a luxe open-air canopy with a drop-down aluminum ladder. Rivian teases how a privacy shade can double to serve as a movie projection screen (I guess for those times when a trip into nature isn’t entertainment enough).

[Photo: Rivian] Not one but two bike mounting solutions are coming from Rivian. The first is an Apple-esque, no-tool clip-on hunk of anodized aluminum that can attach to the roof rack and lock in a bike tire. (They can even be mounted inside your home, if you like.) The second is a more traditional rear rack that elegantly plugs right into ports hiding in the rear bumper. [Photo: Rivian] The company also showed off a cooler that hitches into the back of a Rivian. More impressive? A large induction cooktop, complete with pull-out drawers for silverware, that is designed to sit on the vehicles’ rears. The company even built a special cylindrical battery pack/hand warmer, that plugs directly into the passenger side door (an optional replacement for the R1’s integrated flashlight). The team explains how this power pack will connect to the fairy lights you can mount on the back of the vehicle, perhaps with the assistance of Rivian’s new clamps. Yes, they made clamps, too. [Photo: Rivian] The number of accessories Rivian showed was staggering—especially given the company’s “rip it out and see if anybody notices” design philosophy. But they are also key to the success of the R2/R3 line for both their wide margins and inspiring gestalt. “When you see this, it’s like, ‘I want this life. I want to go do this,’” says Scaringe, gesturing to the Treehouse. “It’s a profitable part of the business. But it’s also really important for the brand build . . . You could buy a kitchen from us . . . and you may only [buy] a kitchen, and that’s OK.”

[Photo: Rivian]

But what’s really in Rivian’s way? The R2 and R3/R3X are compelling vehicles, no doubt. Squinting at the mockups, and touring their interiors through augmented reality, I find myself doing that thing so many Rivian fans do: Picturing my family cruising through the National Parks to the soft whir of an electric engine that chews on gravel but still does 0-60 faster than Toretto’s Charger. Even though the R2 starts at nearly $20,000 more than the bestselling SUV in America, the Rav4, and it won’t arrive until 2026. The R3, meanwhile, won’t ship until some time after that (2027 seems like a reasonable guess). These vehicles feel a long way off, and even though the average car price was $48,000 in 2023, that figure is skewed by the higher end of the market. The R2 will still be out of reach for much of America—if they opt to buy an EV at all. “That’s why you see [Elon] Musk saying, ‘We’ve got to make a $25,000 car,” says Harbour, who notes that an underreported issue in EV adoption is that most Americans actually can’t swing the payment, especially given that interest rates have pushed a $40,000 car to $700/mo. “We won’t get adoption until we have prices people can afford.”

R3 [Photo: Rivian] While EV sales are growing, the rate of growth in 2023 was half what it was in 2022—at a time when only 9% of new vehicle buyers are opting for electric. There are all sorts of reasons that people are not buying EVs, including range anxiety (worsened by a lack of reliable nationwide charing infrastructure) and the entry price (even with tax subsidies, EVs are more expensive than their ICE counterparts). Neither problem is directly solved with Rivian’s new EVs alone. Our transition to electric vehicles is inevitable: California will ban ICE vehicles starting in 2035, and most of Europe will, too. But a decade is a long time to wait for inevitability, and it didn’t prevent Barclays analyst Dan Levy from downgrading Rivian in February, arguing that “even great product and tech is not enough to avoid the EV winter.” Consumer apathy is a topic Scaringe doesn’t oversimplify or shy away from during our hours of discussion at Rivian HQ (you can read his longer take on such challenges in our extended Q&A here). However, Scaringe does ultimately believe that the problem with the EV market is that while people have over 300 choices for ICE vehicles, there are still only a handful of EVs you want to buy.