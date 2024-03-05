These 40 housing markets are seeing the biggest spike in home inventory

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

Generally speaking, housing markets where inventory (i.e., active listings) has returned to pre-pandemic levels have experienced weaker home price growth (or outright declines) over the past 20 months.

Conversely, housing markets where inventory remains far below pre-pandemic levels have, generally speaking, experienced resilient home price growth over the past 20 months.

While most housing markets still fall into the latter camp, with inventory below pre-pandemic levels, inventory on a national level is up 15.7% year over year. And in some markets, it’s rising fairly fast.