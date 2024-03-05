These 40 housing markets are seeing the biggest spike in home inventory

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter.
Generally speaking, housing markets where inventory (i.e., active listings) has returned to pre-pandemic levels have experienced weaker home price growth (or outright declines) over the past 20 months.
Conversely, housing markets where inventory remains far below pre-pandemic levels have, generally speaking, experienced resilient home price growth over the past 20 months.
While most housing markets still fall into the latter camp, with inventory below pre-pandemic levels, inventory on a national level is up 15.7% year over year. And in some markets, it’s rising fairly fast.
To find the 40 major housing markets where inventory is up the most on a year-over-year basis, ResiClub pulled data from its Lance Lambert Inventory Tracker.
Click here for a searchable chart showing the inventory shift in America’s 300 largest metro area housing markets.
Big takeaway: Southwest Florida is cooling the fastest.
Over the past year, inventory is up . . .
- 149% in Punta Gorda, Florida.
- 103% in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida.
- 81% in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.
- 62% in Naples-Marco Island, Florida.
Since December 2022, we’ve noted that Southwest Florida has been softening. So what’s going on?
Not only have these Southwest Florida housing markets seen affordability strained by the pandemic housing boom run-up in home prices and subsequent mortgage-rate shock, but also an acute home insurance shock. And markets like Cape Coral and Fort Myers were impacted by Hurricane Ian, which hit in September 2022.
This inventory run-up suggests that more home price weakness awaits Southwest Florida.