Today’s top business headlines: Bitcoin nears a record, Apple’s $1.8 billion fine, IRS’s new free tax tool

Bitcoin nears record high: On Monday evening, the crypto giant rose above $67,000, nearing its $68,999.99 record high from 2021. Bitcoin has gained 50% this year after the the Securities and Exchange Commission approved several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds back in January, attracting significant investor interest, particularly in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Full story .

IRS launches free Direct File: On Monday, the IRS launched the last testing phase of its Direct File pilot program, which lets some users in 12 states file returns online free of charge. The program is a tax prep alternative similar to TurboTax from Intuit, who has voiced criticism of the product, with one statement calling it “a thinly veiled scheme.” Others worry the program doesn’t have the infrastructure or adequate customer support system necessary to successfully scale nationwide. Full story.

Macy’s stock soars as investors sweeten offer: Shares of the department store giant rose more than 13% Monday after Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital raised their offer price from $21 to $24 per share in an effort to buy the company and take it private. The latest offer values Macy’s, which announced plans to cut 150 stores last week, at $6.6 billion. Full story.

Apple hit with massive fine: The EU fined Apple $1.8 billion in antitrust violations on Monday over claims the company failed to inform users of other music streaming options. The fine results from an investigation launched after Spotify filed an antitrust complaint five years ago, and comes as the EU has also fined tech giants like Google and Meta for breaking antitrust policies in the online classified ad space. After the announcement, Apple and Spotify continued to duke it out in dueling press releases. Full story.