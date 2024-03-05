Super Tuesday live results: 4 ways to track the votes in real time

Today is not just a regular old Tuesday—it’s super. The name Super Tuesday is relatively modern, dating back only to the 1980s , and refers to an important day in American presidential elections. It is the largest single primary day, with 16 states and one territory casting their votes. Here’s what you need to know and how to watch the results as they come in:

Who is competing on Super Tuesday?

While the leading players might be the same as as they were in 2020, the drama is not. This year, it is almost a given that former President Trump and current President Biden will come out victorious, gaining more than one-third of the total delegates available.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is still competing to win the Republican nomination for president. Although she has gained little traction so far, she won sizable percentages of the primary vote in New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina, and she’s all-in for Super Tuesday with a seven-figure ad buy ahead of the big day. Still, Trump already has 247 delegates going into Tuesday while Haley trails at 43. The only primary she has won so far has been Washington, D.C.



President Biden is running mostly unopposed. Dean Phillips, a representative from Minnesota’s 3rd congressional district, is running a dark horse campaign against the incumbent but has not won any delegates so far.

The biggest issue to look out for on the Democratic side is the protest vote. Many Arab and Muslim Americans are unhappy with Biden’s pro-Israel policies as the death toll rises in Gaza and made this known in the Michigan primary. More than 100,000 of Michigan primary voters chose “uncommitted,” costing Biden two delegates.