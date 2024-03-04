Former Twitter CEO and other executives sue Elon Musk for more than $128 million in severance

Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have sued Elon Musk for more than $128 million in combined unpaid severance, according to a lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of legal challenges the billionaire faces after he acquired the social media company for $44 billion in October 2022 and later renamed it X.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter’s former CFO; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel.

Mere minutes after Musk took control of Twitter, the former executives say they were fired and that Musk falsely accused them of misconduct, forcing them out after they sued the billionaire for attempting to renege on his offer to purchase the company.