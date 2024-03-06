BY Adele Peters3 minute read

If you throw a plastic water bottle or yogurt cup in a recycling bin, it might not necessarily be recycled.

Inside sprawling warehouses that the industry calls “MRFs” or materials recovery facilities, machines and workers often sort through hundreds of tons of waste a day. The process is imperfect, and valuable recyclables can often get missed and accidentally sent to the landfill. A bale of one type of plastic might also be mixed with other materials, making it less valuable when it’s sold to another company to be shredded, melted, and ultimately recycled. In some cases, a bale of materials might be so “contaminated” that a recycler rejects it completely, and it also ends up in the trash. But a growing number of sorting centers are turning to AI-powered recycling robots to help. One startup in the space, called Glacier, is now working with dozens of customers across the country to capture recyclables that otherwise would have been lost or undervalued. Today, the company announced that it raised $7.7 million in seed funding from New Enterprise Associates and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, with additional participation from other investors. From left: Areeb Malik, Rebecca Hu, Nick Ellis. [Photo: Amazon] Cofounders Rebecca Hu and Areeb Malik were both working in the tech industry when they decided to focus on climate change instead. “I was a software engineer at Facebook and was really just kind of getting tired of spending my time, my energy, my passion on problems that were not really that consequential,” says Malik. “I got particularly drawn to the recycling space because it’s a classic example of a space that’s critical to our sustainability and and our society’s existence but nobody really thinks about [it].”

When they started working on the company in 2019, China had just adopted a new policy to stop accepting poorly-sorted, low-quality recycling from the rest of the world. “There was a moment of upheaval where it felt like this somewhat legacy industry was really open to looking for and embracing new technological innovation to meet those very exacting purity standards,” says Hu. “So that was a moment of opportunity.” There were already recycling robots on the market, but as Hu and Malik talked with people in the industry, they saw that there were pain points. Material recycling facilities wanted tech that was easy to use in existing facilities, without the need for retrofits or rearranging equipment. They also wanted technology that was affordable enough to make their businesses more profitable. [Photo: Amazon] “What that led us to do was basically build what is the first robot specifically designed for recycling,” says Malik. “We’re not taking an off-the-shelf robot you might find in other industries and plopping it into recycling. We actually started from scratch and said, ‘What would a robot look like if its only job was to live inside of these recycling facilities?’”

That meant that it had to work in a particularly dirty space, unlike most robots. “There’s not only a bunch of junk everywhere, and you’re picking up literal trash, but in the air there’s a constant stream of dust and other particulates that are detrimental to a robot’s performance,” he says. The robot is designed to keep running reliably in that environment. The AI can accurately identify more than 30 different materials, picking 45 items a minute. By sorting materials into cleaner bales, MRFs can earn more money selling the recyclables. The robot can pay for itself in as little as a year, the company says. [Photo: Amazon] In one facility in Indiana, the robot sits on a “last chance” line where things go after being rejected by other sorting equipment. If a PET bottle happens to still have a drink inside, for example, traditional machines won’t recognize it as PET. At the Indiana facility, the robot has saved more than 2 million plastic bottles from the landfill in the first four months that it has been in use.