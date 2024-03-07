How Nex Playground designed a gaming console for kids that won’t make them couch potatoes

BY Janko Roettgers4 minute read

Bay Area-based computer vision startup Nex believes the future of TV is all about getting children (and their parents) off the couch.

Last year, the company released the Nex Playground, a colorful set-top game console for children 8 years and younger with an integrated camera that captures a player’s motions to control gameplay. “Modern entertainment options have made families more sedentary, more isolated from each other,” says Nex cofounder and CEO David Lee. “We want to change that.” Titles available on the device include a tennis game that makes you move back and forth to serve balls, a Hula-Hoop game featuring popular children’s character Peppa Pig, an interactive fitness class, and a rhythm game called Starri that’s similar to the popular VR game Beat Saber, albeit without the need to wear a headset—or a controller, for that matter. Nex Playground tracks motion solely with its camera, which makes playing along a lot easier for younger children. [Photo: Nex Playground] “We’re not doing hardcore gaming,” says Lee. “We designed from the ground up for a family audience.” And Nex has been able to strike partnerships with some big names in family entertainment. After signing a licensing deal with Hasbro last year, the company brought Sesame Workshop on board as a partner in February. It plans to bring motion games starring characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster to the device in the coming months.

The idea to track motion for video games is not new: Microsoft began selling a motion sensor accessory dubbed the Kinect for its Xbox game console in 2010, but stopped selling the device seven years later, citing a lack of interest from high-end game developers. That hasn’t deterred Lee, who calls Nex Playground “a spiritual successor” to the Kinect and points out that Microsoft’s device sold 35 million units—making it one of the fastest-selling consumer electronics devices at the time. There are also a few differences between the two devices. The Kinect included an infrared projector and a depth sensor to accurately track the position of players in the room. Nex, on the other hand, relies on advances in computer vision and AI to do the same with just one single camera. That approach also allows Nex to make the device smarter over time; the company has plans to add object detection in the future, and allow children to incorporate everyday objects into their gameplay. “With computer vision, we can actually transform a toy into a smart toy that can have some interaction with the system,” says Lee. Martin Scott, a research director at the consulting firm Analysys Mason, says Nex Playground is also a throwback to Nintendo’s Wii and its more active style of gaming. “Eighteen years have passed since the Wii launched,” says Scott, “and many of the late millennials and early Gen Z kids who grew up playing those family games now have children of their own. There’s a nostalgic element to these kinds of games, for this cohort of buyers, that Nex can tap into.”

