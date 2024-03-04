Anthropic’s Claude 3 model outperforms GPT-4 and Gemini Ultra in many tests

Anthropic announced on Monday a new family of AI models, collectively called the Claude 3 model family. As is commonly done, the company released three different sizes of models, each with a varying balance of intelligence, speed, and cost.

The largest of the new models, called Opus, outperforms both OpenAI’s and Google’s most advanced models, GPT-4 and Gemini Ultra, respectively, on tests measuring undergraduate-level expert knowledge (MMLU), graduate-level expert reasoning (GPQA) as well as basic mathematics (GSM8k), Anthropic says.

The middle child in the family, Claude 3 Sonnet, is twice as fast as Anthropic’s previous best model, Claude 2.1, and with higher intelligence. Anthropic says Sonnet excels at intelligent tasks demanding rapid responses, like knowledge retrieval or sales automation.

The smallest model, called Haiku, beats other comparably sized models in performance, speed and cost, the company says. It can read a dense research paper of roughly 7,500 words with charts and graphs in less than three seconds.