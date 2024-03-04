The Caitlin Clark advertising blitz is only just beginning

On Sunday, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark became NCAA Division I basketball’s overall greatest scorer, beating a record set by “Pistol Pete” Maravich more than 50 years ago.

This, as you might imagine, is a pretty good brand opportunity, and Clark’s sponsors, including State Farm and Nike, acted quickly to mark the occasion. Given that March Madness hasn’t even started yet, and Clark has already declared for April’s WNBA draft, it’s safe to say we’re seeing the infancy of the Clark era of sports advertising.

On Sunday, State Farm sent Jake From State Farm to the game wearing a bespoke vest designed by Kristin Juszczyk, and arranged for Clark to meet her WNBA hero, Maya Moore.

The brand originally signed Clark to an NIL deal back in October, and has since celebrated the college star across social media, including in a January ad alongside Jimmy Butler and retired legend Reggie Miller.