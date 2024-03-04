Nintendo wins $2.4 million from the makers of Switch emulator, Yuzu

The team behind the Switch emulator that Nintendo accused of “facilitating piracy at a colossal scale” has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the video game giant and will seemingly end its operations. But beyond killing Yuzu—a program that lets users play Nintendo Switch games on other platforms, such as the PC or mobile devices—the agreement, if it’s approved by the court, could put Switch emulation at risk altogether.

Yuzu, like many other video game emulators, had initially claimed it required users to use code from purchased games in order to play them on their PCs or mobile devices. Nintendo accused the emulator makers of circumnavigating the Switch’s copyright protections, regardless of where the code came from.

The motion for final judgment—which both Nintendo and Tropic Haze, the makers of the Yuzu emulator, have agreed to—includes language that asks the judge to find that Yuzu violated copyright laws, even though it does not contain Nintendo code.

“Developing or distributing software, including Yuzu, that in its ordinary course functions only when cryptographic keys are integrated without authorization, violates the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s prohibition on trafficking in devices that circumvent effective technological measures because the software is primarily designed for the purpose of circumventing technological measures,” the court document reads.