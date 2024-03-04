Nintendo wins $2.4 million from the makers of Switch emulator, Yuzu

The team behind the Switch emulator that Nintendo accused of “facilitating piracy at a colossal scale” has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the video game giant and will seemingly end its operations. But beyond killing Yuzu—a program that lets users play Nintendo Switch games on other platforms, such as the PC or mobile devices—the agreement, if it’s approved by the court, could put Switch emulation at risk altogether.
Yuzu, like many other video game emulators, had initially claimed it required users to use code from purchased games in order to play them on their PCs or mobile devices. Nintendo accused the emulator makers of circumnavigating the Switch’s copyright protections, regardless of where the code came from.
The motion for final judgment—which both Nintendo and Tropic Haze, the makers of the Yuzu emulator, have agreed to—includes language that asks the judge to find that Yuzu violated copyright laws, even though it does not contain Nintendo code.
“Developing or distributing software, including Yuzu, that in its ordinary course functions only when cryptographic keys are integrated without authorization, violates the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s prohibition on trafficking in devices that circumvent effective technological measures because the software is primarily designed for the purpose of circumventing technological measures,” the court document reads.
If the judge agrees, that would potentially set a precedent that could put other Switch emulators at risk.
Regardless of whether that particular stipulation is approved by the courts, Yuzo’s days seem to be finished. The makers of the emulator agree in the motion that “Yuzu is primarily designed to circumvent and play Nintendo Switch games” and, in addition to the fine, agree to hand over the emulator’s domain and delete all copies of Yuzu as well as tools used to create or use it. The company’s Discord chat room and social media accounts are also likely to be given over to Nintendo.
The capitulation by Tropic Haze comes less than a week after Nintendo sued the company in federal court. That suit accused the creators of building a device “primarily designed” to work around the multiple layers of encryption on Switch games.