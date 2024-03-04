Who’s winning the PR war: Apple or Spotify?

Apple was slapped Monday with a $2 billion antitrust fine by the European Commission over claims that it’s giving Apple Music an unfair advantage over music-streaming rivals—specifically, Spotify.
The landmark penalty, which is the first-ever levied against the California tech giant by the European Commission, and which represents a figure four times higher than insiders predicted, was the culmination of a probe that began in 2019 after Spotify formally accused Apple of using its App Store to hamstring competition. Apple’s fine is for “abusing its dominant position” over music-streaming-app distribution (via the App Store) to keep users from learning about alternative, cheaper music services.
The fine marks a major win for Spotify and could go on to upend the relationship that app developers in other industries have with Apple. But at least for today, the drama is playing out in the form of two publicly traded, multibillion-dollar tech companies that dominate their industries slinging the maximum amount of mud at one other in dueling press releases.
Spotify’s begins with the phrase “Time to play fair” (the umbrella theme for these antitrust complaints, which Spotify has parked under TimeToPlayFair.com), calling the fine “an important moment in the fight for a more open internet” and arguing that it sends “a powerful message—no company, not even a monopoly like Apple, can wield power abusively to control how other companies interact with their customers.”
Spotify’s initial complaint stemmed from the cut of revenue Apple takes from users’ in-app purchases (the notorious 30% “Apple tax”). The EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) will block Apple from collecting this commission that’s became a sort of bane of app developers both small and large, including Meta.
But while developers were hunting for end-arounds, Spotify complained that Apple had created additional harmful policies that allowed the App Store to prevent competitors, such as Spotify, from directly communicating with users about promotions, perks, deals, discounts, or other ways to upgrade their service. As Spotify’s statement on Monday made sure to note: “Of course, Apple Music, a competitor to these apps, is not barred from the same behavior.”
The Commission claims its investigation confirmed that Apple bans music-streaming app developers “from fully informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app,” and also “from providing any instructions about how to subscribe to such offers.” This conduct “may have led many iOS users to pay significantly higher prices” for “almost 10 years,” it wrote.