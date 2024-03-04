Who’s winning the PR war: Apple or Spotify?

The landmark penalty, which is the first-ever levied against the California tech giant by the European Commission, and which represents a figure four times higher than insiders predicted, was the culmination of a probe that began in 2019 after Spotify formally accused Apple of using its App Store to hamstring competition. Apple’s fine is for “abusing its dominant position” over music-streaming-app distribution (via the App Store) to keep users from learning about alternative, cheaper music services.

The fine marks a major win for Spotify and could go on to upend the relationship that app developers in other industries have with Apple. But at least for today, the drama is playing out in the form of two publicly traded, multibillion-dollar tech companies that dominate their industries slinging the maximum amount of mud at one other in dueling press releases.

Spotify’s begins with the phrase “Time to play fair” (the umbrella theme for these antitrust complaints, which Spotify has parked under TimeToPlayFair.com), calling the fine “an important moment in the fight for a more open internet” and arguing that it sends “a powerful message—no company, not even a monopoly like Apple, can wield power abusively to control how other companies interact with their customers.”