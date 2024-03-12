Gen Z is more nervous to fly than other generations, and less likely to believe air travel is safe

According to a report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2023 was one of the safest years on record for air travel. In addition, data from the Department of Transportation (DOT) from 2002 to 2020 shows that there were more fatalities on the road and on trains than in the air.
So the old adage that flying is the safest way to travel appears to be true. However, this data doesn’t take into account recent high-profile air-safety incidents. Lately, planes have been in the news and the news is not good—from a runway collision at Haneda airport in Tokyo to more safety issues with Boeing’s 737 Max jets to a cargo plane crashing in New England.
In a recent Fast Company-Harris Poll, some 43% of Americans said recent air travel incidents have made them more wary of flying. Stories can make more of a splash than statistics, which seems particularly true for Gen Z.
In the same poll, Gen Z was less likely to say that flying is safer than other methods of long-distance transport: 54% said they agreed it was, compared to 73% of Gen Xers and 74% of baby boomers.
Moreover, 67% of Gen Z said traveling by air makes them nervous, compared to 59% of all poll respondents.
Gen Z was also more likely to indicate that they would adjust certain behaviors in the wake of recent safety incidents, doing things like paying more attention to safety materials (56% compared to 47% of the general population) and selecting a seat in a specific zone of the plane (41% versus 30% of the general population).
Interestingly, Gen Z was also the least likely age group to have heard about the recent safety incidents that have grabbed headlines. Asked about five high-profile incidents (such as the Alaska Airlines door panel and the Tokyo runway collision), 35% of Gen Zers said they were not aware of any of them, compared to 24% of respondents in general.
The poll was conducted in early February among 1,079 U.S. adults.