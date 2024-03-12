Gen Z is more nervous to fly than other generations, and less likely to believe air travel is safe

According to a report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2023 was one of the safest years on record for air travel. In addition, data from the Department of Transportation (DOT) from 2002 to 2020 shows that there were more fatalities on the road and on trains than in the air.

So the old adage that flying is the safest way to travel appears to be true. However, this data doesn’t take into account recent high-profile air-safety incidents. Lately, planes have been in the news and the news is not good—from a runway collision at Haneda airport in Tokyo to more safety issues with Boeing’s 737 Max jets to a cargo plane crashing in New England.

In a recent Fast Company-Harris Poll, some 43% of Americans said recent air travel incidents have made them more wary of flying. Stories can make more of a splash than statistics, which seems particularly true for Gen Z.

In the same poll, Gen Z was less likely to say that flying is safer than other methods of long-distance transport: 54% said they agreed it was, compared to 73% of Gen Xers and 74% of baby boomers.