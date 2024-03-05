YouTube influencers want to neg you into taking their lifestyle advice

A video titled “ congrats, you’ve ruined your face ” from creator Stephanie Lange has been viewed on YouTube more than 1.1 million times. Meanwhile, influencers like TheWizardLiz and simonesquared have built their brands by taking digs at viewers, teaching them “ How to stop being lazy and pathetic ” and bluntly declaring “ You are a clown .” All across the social media platform, lifestyle creators have adopted a new strategy to attract viewers: title negging.

The frames of these videos are simple yet effective, targeting viewers’ innermost insecurities, urging them to a click. The video titles alone confront viewers with the notion that they are lazy or insecure or hung up on a guy who doesn’t care about them.

Creator Zoe Unlimited, who keeps her last name private online, has amassed more than 3.1 million subscribers for her lifestyle and beauty content, which offers insights into “why you think you’re ugly” and how “kpop is destroying your brain.” She tells Fast Company that she chooses her titles based on the way they jump out to the reader.

“I love throwing humor and sarcasm to get the eyeball and that quick, attention-grabbing aspect,” she says. “I like to play around with things that might be a little controversial so that when you see the title, immediately it sparks more contemplation or curiosity to intrigue the viewer into wanting to find out more, as it’s already prompting questions in their heads.”