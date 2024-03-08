The Fast Company Grill Returns to Austin for SXSW

Fast Company is gearing up for its 11th annual Fast Company Grill at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

From March 9-11 at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill, The Fast Company Grill will bring together early adopters, startup founders, and tech leaders for high-powered networking, exciting activations, and engaging conversations—and don’t forget the delicious bites and drinks.

This year’s event unpacks a compelling list of topics including what’s really at stake with AI in the workplace; Hollywood’s new post-strike playbook; how to innovative through the climate crisis; the fight for DEI; what’s next for women’s sports; regulating tech in realtime; and much more.

The Fast Company Grill will also host a stacked and star-studded roster of speakers including show runners D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, and Jonathan Nolan; Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi; renowned futurist Amy Webb; celebrated chef and Nobel Peace Prize nominee José Andrés; Facebook whistleblower and founder of Beyond the Screen Frances Haugen; the cast of the upcoming film I Don’t Understand You, Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, and Morgan Spector; WNBA champions Sue Bird and Alysha Clark; and so many more.