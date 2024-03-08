The Fast Company Grill Returns to Austin for SXSW

Fast Company is gearing up for its 11th annual Fast Company Grill at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
From March 9-11 at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill, The Fast Company Grill will bring together early adopters, startup founders, and tech leaders for high-powered networking, exciting activations, and engaging conversations—and don’t forget the delicious bites and drinks.
This year’s event unpacks a compelling list of topics including what’s really at stake with AI in the workplace; Hollywood’s new post-strike playbook; how to innovative through the climate crisis; the fight for DEI; what’s next for women’s sports; regulating tech in realtime; and much more.
The Fast Company Grill will also host a stacked and star-studded roster of speakers including show runners D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, and Jonathan Nolan; Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi; renowned futurist Amy Webb; celebrated chef and Nobel Peace Prize nominee José Andrés; Facebook whistleblower and founder of Beyond the Screen Frances Haugen; the cast of the upcoming film I Don’t Understand You, Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, and Morgan Spector; WNBA champions Sue Bird and Alysha Clark; and so many more.
And did we mention there’s also going to be live entertainment?
As part of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, rising new age soul and hip-hop star and Asha Imuno will take the Fast Company Grill stage on March 10. And closing out the event on March 11 will be Sudanese-American musician Sinkane bringing his unique flavor of pop and funk.
If you’re not already a Fast Company Premium subscriber, now would be a good time to become one. Fast Company Premium Subscribers will receive exclusive benefits at the Fast Company Grill, including Insider Access entry, a chance to win exceptional prizes from Ninja, Dagne Dover, and Brevitē; and specialty crafted drinks each day.
Canva will be the Fast Company Grill’s first-ever presenting sponsor. In addition to panel discussions breaking down the convergence of design and work, as well as how to have scalable content that stands out, the leading design platform will also have an activation where attendees can discover their brand ID.
Other Fast Company Grill sponsors include Atlassian, SHRM, NeoCon, Tetra Pak, and Trane Technologies.
To register for the Fast Company Grill and to get a full schedule of the event, visit the event site.