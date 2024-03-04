AMC is changing its legendary Nicole Kidman ad—and fans aren’t happy about it

BY Joe Berkowitz3 minute read

It’s extremely rare to see theatergoers complain about the ads before a movie being too short, but that’s exactly what happened this past weekend.

While Dune 2 handily conquered the box office with a robust $81.5 million in ticket sales, the big loser last weekend was the fandom around AMC’s much-ballyhooed Nicole Kidman ad, who saw its run time newly reduced by half. Their outsize reaction on social media to the ad’s cut underscores both the strangeness of AMC’s decision to put three new versions into circulation, and why the difficulty of following up the original may have driven them to do so. AMC caught lightning in a bottle when it harnessed the power of an awestruck Nicole Kidman rhapsodizing about movie magic in an ad for its theaters. Written by the screenwriter of The Hunger Games and directed by Fight Club’s cinematographer, the ad captivated audiences when it premiered in late 2021, just as pandemic-bound cinephiles were rekindling their love of communal spaces. Seeing the Aussie actress in snazzy pinstripes, chewing on hammy lines like, “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” seemed to activate appreciation from audiences on both ironic and sincere levels. Some crowds reacted to it like a midnight screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show. In the years since its initial release, AMC’s fluke went from pop culture fixation to a bona fide phenomenon. It got a shoutout from Jimmy Kimmel at last year’s Oscars, inspired Halloween costumes, even sparked an SNL parody, portraying the ad’s hold-over obsessive fans as cultish/bordering on supernatural. Not many commercials become popular enough to merit their own (lengthy!) Wikipedia page.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The massive response certainly did not escape AMC’s attention. The theater chain is currently selling pinstripe-themed merch on its website, and it even announced last spring that a sequel ad was in the works. Beyond the fact that Kidman would return for it, though, the announcement offered no specific information on when the Cult of Pinstripes would get their next fix. Last week, it appeared that not only was a follow-up finally on the way, but that fans could expect three new Nicole Kidman ads—an embarrassment of riches. It turned out, though, that the Variety piece confirming this announcement was merely phrased in such a way that invited this conclusion. In truth, AMC is just putting out three new cuts of the classic ad. Rather than deliver the promised sequel, the brand had merely bought itself some time. Because the information economy tends to favor splashy interpretations over sober facts, news pinged around the internet last weekend that AMC was retiring the original ad and unveiling a sequel trilogy. The only element these announcements tended to get exactly right was that the “new ads” would begin rolling out on Friday, March 1. It was with these expectations that fans went to see Dune 2 over the weekend.

Many of them, apparently, were not happy with what they saw (before the film started). Although the average moviegoer might not be able to tell any difference between the original ad and the first of the new ones to debut, obsessive fans quickly started analyzing it like the Zapruder footage. They noticed, first and foremost, that the new cut was half the length of the original. It no longer had the same buildup, nor the same level of charmingly silly, overwrought drama they had first fallen for. Even more galling, the ad was now lacking its signature line—the one that audiences in the SNL parody chanted in chilling unison. Heartbreak may indeed feel good in A Place Like This, but for fans left mourning their beloved catchphrase, it felt terrible. Reactions on social media ranged from disappointment to outrage.