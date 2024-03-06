How to build a realistic to-do list that will actually reduce your stress

BY Aytekin Tank4 minute read

Before I started my own company, I worked as a software developer for a New York media company. I had a colleague—let’s call him Neil—who was a brilliant designer. But he was also a perfectionist. After collaborating with Neil on a few projects, a funny thing began to happen. My respect for his craft grew in tandem with my aversion to working with him—because he was a chronic bottleneck.

He taught me that if you are highly organized, you may be able to eventually execute every task on your to-do list. But if you’re collaborating with team members, your tip-top organizational skills cease to matter if you’re not all on the same page. That’s why the greatest productivity gains come from learning to manage our collective time—how we work together to get the job done. At my company, employees are organized into cross-functional teams. Collaboration is in our DNA. Here is how we build realistic to-do lists for accomplishing our collective goals—and enjoying, not dreading, team work. Build one singular project to-do list Cross-functional teams have many benefits. They’re self-managing, they can focus on a single project, and team members are able to learn from each other. On a cross-functional team, everyone brings a special skill set to the table and oftentimes, a different way of viewing the same issue. When you have cross functional teams, workers can apply various mental models. The outcome is better, more innovative ideas.

That said, it’s nearly impossible to perfectly evenly distribute the workload on every project. That’s why we’ve found it incredibly useful to create a singular to-do list at the beginning of each project. Because we’re always looking for ways to automate our processes, we use an easily shareable project management tool, like Monday, that updates progress in real time. As team members finish one task for the project, they can pull another item from the team to-dos. This helps to prevent any individual team member from getting in the weeds with multiple outstanding tasks and becoming a bottleneck. Teams can redistribute their workloads as the project progresses. They can pivot and troubleshoot as needed. Collective to-do lists allow our teams to regularly reevaluate and align their goals. Everyone knows where everyone stands, and whether they’re still on track to the ultimate goal. Frame steps as if/then contingencies Oftentimes, to-do lists will have items such as:

Create a newsletter

Write project proposal These tasks may seem straightforward, but actually require various steps and multiple stakeholders. That’s why I map out all steps in a workflow. This helps me understand all of the work that goes into a single task and empowers me to set more realistic deadlines. When you map out all steps in a workflow, it also becomes clear how many steps are actually contingencies. If you need to create the newsletter, for example, you’ll need the template from the designer. In this case, the contingency is: If the designer sends me the template, then I’ll begin building the newsletter. Research has found that framing steps as “if-then” actually helps us to get them done. As Harvard Business Review explains, more than 200 studies suggest that if-then planners are about 300% more likely than others to reach their goals. When it comes to team performance, if-then planning sharpens group focus and prompts team members to carry out key activities in a timely manner.

So, when mapping out your workflows and creating your singular project to-do list, be sure to include the contingencies—what needs to happen at each pass to push the task forward. Focus on one thing We live in a world of distractions. Even if you manage to silence your notifications and close your Twitter browser, there are probably a dozen tasks you could be working on at any one moment. Developed by Peter Bregman, CEO of executive coaching company Bregman Partners, the “one thing” method is a great strategy for keeping distractions at bay. When using the “one thing” method, you create your master to-do list with every possible item on it, then you take a moment to decide which is your priority right now. You write this priority on a Post-It note or a piece of paper and put it in a place that is visible while you work. Then, you keep working on that task until you’re finished. If your attention starts to draft, take a look at your “one thing” and keep going.