Why white leaders were painfully quiet this Black History Month

As March unfolds, many of my colleagues, friends, and clients have been asking the same question: Did this year’s “celebration” of Black History Month seem quiet to you too?

Over the past four years, many of us working in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have experienced a surge of invitations to speak, train, and collaborate. Society seemed to be collectively recognizing the importance of affirming that Black lives do, in fact, matter. However, this February presented a stark contrast; whereas previous years presented an overabundance of opportunities, I found myself having only one paid speaking engagement on my calendar last month. Peers of mine have echoed similar sentiments across social channels, text chains, and meetups. Best-selling author Elizabeth Leiba shared that she received zero invitations to speak. DEI strategist Adriele Parker revealed that her experience has been the same. Another leading DEI practitioner, Tammy Triolo, cosigned their stories. This collective silence underscores a broader concern about the state of engagement with and commitment to DEI. And it suggests to me that perhaps the greatest threat to dismantling white supremacy is the wavering resolve of white allies.

In 2020, HuffPost reported that 82% of white men and 81% of white women perceive themselves as strong allies to historically excluded colleagues. The survey revealed that most white respondents identified their “strongest allies” as individuals representing “an equal mix” of races and genders. However, Black and Latina women described encountering a contrasting reality within the workplace, and were less inclined to view white individuals as their allies. A mere 10% of Black women and 19% of Latinas reported white individuals as their strongest allies at work. The Red Rover Effect As a DEI practitioner myself, I believe one reason this Black History Month was so quiet is because of a common pattern of solidarity and apathy that I call the Red Rover Effect. The children’s game of Red Rover begins as two teams form and create a human chain, holding hands tightly, facing one another on opposing sides. Once assembled, one side sings, “Red Rover, Red Rover, send [insert name] on over!” inviting an opposing team member to run full speed and try to break through the chain. If their attempt succeeds, a member of the opposition is won to their side. If not, they are absorbed into the existing team. The game continues until all opposing team members, unable to break through, are forced to fall in line. In this way, Red Rover can be an eerie reminder of what it’s like to navigate life as a Black person—always facing barriers, waiting for an invitation, and striving for acceptance. The aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 exemplified this experience. Worldwide protests provoked individuals and corporations to quickly announce newfound resolve in the fight for justice. The invitations to “come on over” were declared. Advocates for change started running as fast as we could to build practices, lead trainings, and form advisory committees. I collaborated with numerous Fortune 500 corporations, assessing their DEI programs. I connected with companies and individuals who said their eyes had been opened to the stark reality of racism, and they were committed to change. We saw a record number of jobs created in the DEI sector.

But as the echoes from protests faded, so did the many companies’ commitments to DEI. It appears that many of the DEI pronouncements were purely performative—merely a means to quell the uproar. Since then, DEI budgets have been cut, programs have been diminished, and now DEI executives are being forced out or are leaving on their own accord after realizing they have been placed in positions without the power to make a difference. DEI experts charged forward only to find that the corporate leaders who had invited us were not welcoming (as they had led us to believe), but rather, clenched together tightly and unwilling to yield power. There were some breakthroughs, and some allies won. There were also well-intentioned individuals who initially were committed to change but discovering a limit to their solidarity when faced with discomfort and confronted by the monumental size of the task before them. A co-opted conversation Another reason this February was a painfully quiet Black History Month is because we are witnessing a disheartening cycle of retreat among white “allies” who have allowed DEI teams to be cut—and for conservatives to co-opt conversations about DEI.

The retreat of white allies is a pressing concern for many. Recent Pew Research data indicates that 56% of Americans support DEI efforts. And a recent Marist National Poll highlights that more than 80% of respondents believe that diversity, encompassing race, ethnicity, and religion, strengthens our nation. Cuts to DEI teams are happening at alarming rates. Zoom recently eliminated its entire DEI team, as did Snap. According to the Washington Post, “Meta, Tesla, DoorDash, Lyft, Home Depot, Wayfair, and X were among major corporations making steep cuts in 2023, slashing the size of their DEI teams by 50% or more.” Plus, anti-DEI sentiment has recently surged as conservatives frame DEI efforts as anti-white. To be clear, this argument is both deliberately misleading and fails to address the fundamental issue at hand: Where inequities exist, all people are harmed.

Despite this risk of harm, conservatives aim to convince others that DEI endeavors seek to establish preferential treatment or enforce ideological conformity. They stand arms-linked, arguing that DEI initiatives compromise meritocracy and may impair evaluation based on abilities and qualifications. The legal landscape A final reason I believe Black History Month 2024 was so quiet is because conservatives have created a fear of legal repercussions among corporations. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action is a major reason so many companies were quiet this Black History Month. In June, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton sent letters to 51 global and national law firms urging them to step back from DEI initiatives. And in July, 13 state attorneys general warned Fortune 100 companies about their DEI programs. Plus, some 30 states have recently passed or introduced bills against DEI. Throughout this, too many allies have stood frozen.