How to stop ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’ and get to sleep earlier

There are times when work can become all-consuming. You get up in the morning, rush out of the house (or hop on your computer at home) and get to work. The day whizzes by in a jumble of meetings, reports, analyses, and lots of emails. You might end up catching a bite to eat for lunch at your desk and even catching up on a few things after dinner. Suddenly, it’s dark out, and you ought to go to sleep.

But that hardly seems fair. You haven’t had any time to do things for yourself. So you engage instead in what has come to be known as “revenge bedtime procrastination.” In an effort to get a little nonwork time into your day, you stay up later and watch a movie, scroll social media, text with friends, and otherwise while away a few hours deep into the night. (The word revenge reflects that you’re getting back at the long workday by taking control of some of your own time.) By the time morning comes, you have gotten less sleep than you need, and the entire routine starts again. The fundamental problem with this pattern is that it can actually make you feel worse about everything in your life. Your brain and body need sleep. In the short term, sleep helps you manage your emotions and improves your ability to concentrate and think deeply. In the long term good, sleep also helps you stay healthy and improves brain health. That means that your revenge bedtime procrastination hurts more than it helps. What can you do to stop this cycle?

As you probably know, sleep experts recommend that the best way to get good sleep is to develop a good sleep routine that involves going to bed at about the same time every night (and not staying up much later on weekends), engaging in restful activities in the hour before you get to bed, and avoiding stress when you’re preparing to sleep. But it’s hard to create a good sleep routine when you feel like going to sleep is unfair to yourself. So you need to get to the root of the problem if you’re going to get off the revenge bedtime procrastination treadmill. You stay up late because you’re frustrated by your work-life balance. The first thing you should do is explore why you’re spending more time at your work than you’d like to right now.

It might be that you’re in a career phase that requires substantial investment in your future. In my profession, graduate students and assistant professors work long hours in order to get a position that provides a more balanced life later. Many professionals, including doctors and lawyers, have a similar pattern. If you’re mortgaging your early career time in order to create a better midcareer phase, you may have to accept that the balance will occur in the coming years. Sometimes you’re part of a company culture that promotes working long hours, even if that’s not productive. Indeed, most people have a limited number of truly productive hours they can work each day. If you work substantially more hours than that, you’ll end up being less productive in the time you do put in at work, both on that day and on subsequent days. If you find yourself in that pattern, consider working fewer hours and seeing whether that hampers your productivity. You might actually find that you get more done when you work fewer hours. Of course, it might be that you’re being exploited by your employer. If you feel like you’re being asked to do too much, have a conversation with your supervisor about your workload. If that discussion is not effective at changing the number of hours you’re expected to work, then it might be time to look for another position. A lot of the movement we saw during the Great Resignation (or Reshuffling) during the pandemic was a result of people reacting to their work-life balance. That clearly did not solve all the problems in the workplace.