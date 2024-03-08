This AI-powered travel assistant can save you time—and money

No matter where you may be—including the very real likelihood of “a perpetual state of confusion,” as is the case for me—the start of March means the start of the spring travel season.
And whether you’ve got a work or personal trip coming up soon or you’re just dreaming of a getaway at some theoretical point in the future, good golly, have I got a great new tool for you to tuck away in your metaphorical luggage.
It’s an AI-powered travel companion that’ll give you ideas for any trip imaginable and provide some helpful starting points for exploring any area you might be mulling over.
And it couldn’t be much easier to use.
Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You’ll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures!
Your new travel-planning companion
My friend and fellow traveler, allow me to introduce you to Roam Around.
➜ Roam Around is a purely web-based tool with a simple single prompt: Where are you going—and when?