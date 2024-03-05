Le Creuset just released its first outdoor cookware line, and it comes in only one color

The high-end cookware manufacturer announced its Alpine Outdoor Collection, consisting of a skillet, square grill basket, and pizza pan—all designed to be used over an open flame.

The cookware’s low profile allows it to fit under closed grill hoods, while the square grill basket has perforations designed to keep food from falling out while still letting smoke in.

[Photo: Le Creuset]

“When it comes to outdoor cooking, we developed products that can handle unregulated heat sources, have larger handles to allow consumers to wear grill gloves, and are crafted with durable matte black enamel to resist dulling, staining, chipping, cracking, and rusting,” Nate Collier, director of marketing at Le Creuset, tells Fast Company in an email.