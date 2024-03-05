Le Creuset just released its first outdoor cookware line, and it comes in only one color

Le Creuset is heading outdoors.
The high-end cookware manufacturer announced its Alpine Outdoor Collection, consisting of a skillet, square grill basket, and pizza pan—all designed to be used over an open flame.
The cookware’s low profile allows it to fit under closed grill hoods, while the square grill basket has perforations designed to keep food from falling out while still letting smoke in.
“When it comes to outdoor cooking, we developed products that can handle unregulated heat sources, have larger handles to allow consumers to wear grill gloves, and are crafted with durable matte black enamel to resist dulling, staining, chipping, cracking, and rusting,” Nate Collier, director of marketing at Le Creuset, tells Fast Company in an email.
While Le Creuset is best known for its variety of colors (the signature round wide oven comes in more than a dozen hues), the enameled cast-iron outdoor collection is all black, and it arrives at a time when outdoor cooking is growing more popular.
“Data showed that consumers had an increased appetite for outdoor cooking and entertainment, and we wanted to ensure they had the tools they need for the best possible experience,” Collier says.
The pandemic accelerated the growth of outdoor cooking, drawing in consumers because of factors like flavor, experience, and health, according to Mintel, a market intelligence agency. On social media, outdoor cooking influencers have helped popularize the trend by sharing gorgeous videos of meals prepared in picturesque locations. Le Creuset even partnered with one, chef Eduardo Garcia, for its launch of the new collection. In an Instagram post promoting the line, Garcia shows himself building a fire and cooking in the snow. “Outdoor cooking just got an equipment upgrade,” his caption reads.