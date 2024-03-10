6 lessons in management and resilience from Canada’s busiest airport

BY Mark Carbonelli3 minute read

Transparency and employee consultation led to GTAA’s successful bounce-back from air travel challenges at Toronto Pearson.

Agency staff shortages. Airline delays and misplaced baggage. A brutal winter storm during peak holiday travel season. Headlines warning of “chaos.” At this time last year, many workers at Canada’s busiest airport, Toronto Pearson, felt dispirited. Today, though, passenger experience and satisfaction are on the rise. Media coverage has improved. Brand perception is recovering. And, remarkably, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) just reclaimed a spot on the Forbes list of Canada’s best employers for 2024. As chief human resources officer, I keep getting asked: How does this happen? How did your organization right the ship, and how has employee sentiment rebounded so quickly?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The answers are both simple and complex, common sense and unexpected. Airports face universal human-resources challenges but also some unique ones—GTAA employees work around the clock, run the world’s largest deicing facility, manage wildlife programs, and sell advertising in the terminals. I learned many lessons from our difficult year. Here are six of the most important ones: Speak transparently and authentically Even on the worst operational days, our executive team never shied from sharing the realities of our situation. They identified gaps and shortcomings, noted incremental improvements, applauded legitimate jumps in performance and always made newly revised operational goals clear. CEO Deborah Flint spoke candidly about operations at staff-only town halls, in the national news media, and before the federal transport committee. Because our front-line employees could see we weren’t sugar-coating the problems, they could also trust that the eventual improvements were real, which secured their buy-in.

Consult the organization on strategy Our frontline employees are experts in airport operations—they know what works and what doesn’t. So as we reworked our operations, we reached deep into the front line to ask employees for input on pressing organizational needs, such as our strategic plan and the supporting organizational design changes. Soliciting input isn’t just an exercise, but an effective way to gather critical information and feedback and build consensus about the way forward. Our executive team still owns decisions, but these decisions tend to be better with input from our operational experts. Protect and invest in development At many organizations, a bad quarter means halting investment in people. But we tried to avoid that because we needed our employees to keep stepping up and performing at their best in challenging times. We maintained hiring, training, and investment in development in 2022 and 2023. We kept investing in the Pearson Aviation Academy, an in-house development program that increases operational knowledge, fosters collaboration across teams, and strengthens situational awareness. We also invested in a talent-assessment program designed to identify and develop critical skills to foster career development and make fuller use of our people. Honor your commitments Like organizations across the aviation industry, the GTAA was conscious of overall costs during the pandemic. But we chose to honor the terms and conditions of all our collective agreements despite a 75% drop in passenger traffic. Not attempting to reopen existing collective agreements demonstrated partnership with workers that continued while the rest of the industry scrambled to rebuild. While other employers dealt with picket lines and retention issues during the delicate recovery, the GTAA continued harmonious labor relations that continue to pay rewards.