Breaking through the glass ceiling but still expected to clean up the shards: Why women in leadership are still expected to take on office housework

BY Sophie Williams5 minute read

Any fans of the scripted reality giant Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be aware of Kris Jenner’s self-appointed title of “momager,” a hybrid role of mother and manager in her family’s personal and professional lives. While Kris clearly enjoys her position of momager, what happens to women in business when the title of momager, or “office mother,” becomes an expectation, rather than a choice?

You’ve probably heard of “office housework,” which encompasses everything from answering phones to taking meeting notes or lunch orders. These tasks are essential to keeping a business running, though they don’t make up a formalized part of any one person’s job description, and are usually not taken into account when it comes to discussions around pay rises or promotions. These are also tasks which, I’m sure it won’t surprise you to hear, women disproportionately find themselves expected to take on, by default, in addition to their job roles. Research has shown that, overall, women take on much more office housework tasks in businesses than men, and usually it’s not because they want to. The burden of these additional tasks taken on by women means that their male peers have the time and capacity needed to focus their energies on the core tasks that form part of their job descriptions, or even stretch tasks, which allows them to gain experience and recognition and can lead to pay raises and promotions.

Women who are entering the workforce find that they are expected to take on a whole host of unspoken, and unrecognized, nurturing, and caregiving responsibilities based on the assumption that to be a woman in the workplace is to be a mother. Even once we look beyond entry-level roles, to the most senior women—those who have broken through the glass ceiling to take on the top roles in businesses—it’s disappointing to see that they are, on the whole, never able to escape the expectation of caregiving in their working lives. Unlike their male counterparts, women even in the highest possible positions still fall prey to a whole host of hidden expectations that come in addition to their roles. As women progress in seniority, how they are expected to play mother shifts from the administrative to the emotional and interpersonal.

A report from The Lean In Foundation shows us that female leaders are twice as likely as their male counterparts to spend “substantial” amounts of time on diversity, equity, and inclusion work, in addition to their job roles, although 40% of them say this work it isn’t acknowledged or taken into account during performance reviews. Women in leadership do twice as much work around DEI as their male peers, despite it seemingly having no direct personal or professional benefit to themselves. Senior women are also more likely than men to be active as people-focused leaders, as they take more time to “take consistent steps to promote employee well-being, such as checking in on their team members and helping them manage their workloads.”

This is undeniably valuable, but time-consuming and emotionally draining work. And, just as doing a coffee run or taking meeting notes is overlooked in assessments of junior women’s performance, these additional caring and well-being management tasks implicitly expected of female leaders are overlooked in negotiations over compensation or recognition. With all of this in mind, it’s no wonder that 43% of female leaders report experiencing burnout in their careers. If you’re a woman at work, none of this is likely to be any great surprise to you. Chances are you’ve both experienced these unbalanced workplace gender dynamics and seen them play out in the experiences of your female friends and colleagues—with others assigning these less desirable tasks to them, rather than volunteering themselves. So, what can women do to step out of the role of office mother when it has been thrust upon them? One way to push back against this expectation is to be mindful, and vocal, about both assigning and taking on these kinds of tasks.

If you’re in a position to assign work, make sure you’re considering the women in your team for more than the low-level maintenance tasks required to keep a business ticking over, or even for tasks that sit comfortably within their existing skill sets. Instead, make sure you also have them in mind for the stretch tasks that will allow them to grow, challenge themselves, take on additional business responsibility, and develop new skills. Put them into spaces to interact with more senior leaders, which can lead to pay raises and promotion opportunities. Make sure you’re also considering the men in your team for less glamorous tasks such as taking meeting notes or offering mentorship to more junior team members. If tasks are essential, then they should be distributed reasonably across all team members. Or better yet, they can be incorporated into people’s job descriptions, making them not only an ownable and expected part of people’s work, but something that can be measured against, recognized, and rewarded appropriately.

Finally, I would ask businesses to reassess the value of soft skills in the workplace and to recognize the importance of these usually under-recognized attributes which are incredibly important to their success. Empathy is an example of a soft skill that workplaces usually turn to women to provide. Fast Company reported this is one leadership skill that impacts overall success. Other research shows that 61% of people surveyed with “highly empathic senior leaders report often or always being innovative at work, as compared to only 13% of those with less empathic senior leaders.” Furthermore, 76% of people surveyed “with highly empathic senior leaders report often or always feeling engaged, compared to only 32% of those with less empathic senior leaders.”

Working with a leader who displays empathy allows people to be more innovative, to dream bigger, and to take more risks in the hope of greater reward for the business. This is true to such a degree that the researchers concluded that “cultivating empathic leadership is an effective strategy to respond to crisis with the heart and authenticity that many employees crave—and boost productivity.” With this in mind, businesses must begin to be mindful about the behaviors and values we uplift in the workplace, and how we best recognize and reward those who go above and beyond in ways that have been overlooked up to now. Although 93% of companies take business goals into account in managers’ performance reviews, fewer than 40% do so for factors like team morale or progress on DEI goals—despite recognizing their value and implicitly expecting women to invest working hours into these caregiving tasks. While 86% of companies say that it’s “very or extremely” critical that managers support their team members’ well-being, only 25% of them formally recognize those leaders who take on this additional emotional burden.