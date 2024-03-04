Fast company logo
Super Micro shares jump 12% as the AI server firm prepares to join S&P 500

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Super Micro Computer are pictured at COMPUTEX Taipei, one of the world’s largest computer and technology trade shows, in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2023. [Photo: Ann Wang/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters1 minute read

Shares of Super Micro Computer jumped 12% in premarket trading on Monday after the artificial-intelligence server maker was set to join the S&P 500 index, highlighting the growing dominance of AI stocks in Wall Street’s benchmark index.

The San Jose, California-based firm is among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI frenzy on Wall Street.

Its shares have climbed 1,000% since the end of 2022, including a more than threefold jump in 2024, taking its market value to $50.6 billion.

As part of the quarterly rebalance of the most widely followed stocks index, Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor Corp will join the S&P 500 on Monday, March 18, replacing Whirlpool Corp and Zion Bancorp.

Deckers Outdoor shares gained 5.4% and Zion Bancorp slipped 2.2%.

Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor will benefit from readjustments at popular index funds that track the S&P 500 and have assets of about $7.8 trillion, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

About $30.1 billion in rebalance trading will take place before March 18, Silverblatt estimated.

