Super Micro shares jump 12% as the AI server firm prepares to join S&P 500

Shares of Super Micro Computer jumped 12% in premarket trading on Monday after the artificial-intelligence server maker was set to join the S&P 500 index, highlighting the growing dominance of AI stocks in Wall Street’s benchmark index.

The San Jose, California-based firm is among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI frenzy on Wall Street.

Its shares have climbed 1,000% since the end of 2022, including a more than threefold jump in 2024, taking its market value to $50.6 billion.

As part of the quarterly rebalance of the most widely followed stocks index, Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor Corp will join the S&P 500 on Monday, March 18, replacing Whirlpool Corp and Zion Bancorp.