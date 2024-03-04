Trader Joe’s recalls 61,839 pounds of Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings over plastic contamination fears

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Trader Joe’s has announced a recall of its popular Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to fears that the food item may be contaminated with plastic. In the past, the recalled item has been a popular subject in TikTok videos due to its good taste and cheap price. Here’s what you need to know about the recall.

What is being recalled? The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the SKU 54988. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s (FSIS) recall notice, the recalled item comes in 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of the dumplings. Lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” are printed on the side of the box. The recalled product also has the establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was made for Trader Joe’s by the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation. It was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

Images of the product can be found here. Why are the dumplings being recalled? The Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings are being recalled due to potential contamination by a foreign object. In this case, the foreign object is plastic. The recall was initiated after reports from consumers that they found hard plastic inside the dumplings. The FSIS’s recall notice says the plastic contamination is “hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

How many dumplings are being recalled? All Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the lot codes and establishment number listed above are being recalled. The FSIS says this amounts to 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling product. What if I have these in my kitchen? Do not consume the product. If you still have it, throw the Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund. What if I already ate one? If you have already consumed the product and are concerned about injury, the FSIS says you should contact a healthcare provider.