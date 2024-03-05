Google repurposed a 1930s train station for its fancy, new office

BY Grace Snelling5 minute read

Since 1934, the train station St. John’s Terminal helped shape New York City as we recognize it today. Presently situated at the end of the High Line, which was then an operational elevated freight line, St. John’s was a hub for large deliveries of building materials—a pivotal resource during one of the city’s most defining construction booms. It has been more than 60 years since the train station was decommissioned, but the building is getting a new lease on life as Google’s New York headquarters.

Nestled just next to the Hudson river in Hudson Square, the updated structure includes the original three-story terminal with an additional nine stories on top. The newest expansion of the company’s New York HQ is designed to house 3,000 Googlers, a huge boost for the company’s New York outpost. Since 2018, Google has doubled its New York-based employees from 7,000 to 14,000. [Photo: Google] Local architecture studio COOKFOX handled the core and shell of the new St. John’s, while the San Francisco-based firm Gensler designed the space’s interior. COOKFOX joined the project more than a decade ago, before Google had even entered the picture. Beyond revitalizing St. John’s, COOKFOX also worked with the developers Atlas Capital and Westbrook Partners to restore the nearby Pier 40—one of the most popular areas for exercise and play in Lower Manhattan—and improve access to the Hudson River Park. To do so, they sliced away part of the original St. John’s that blocked views of the river and sky, revealing elevated track lines on the building’s facade where loads of cargo were once delivered.

Now, COOKFOX’s founding partner, Rick Cook, says St. John’s feels much more in sync with the nature and community surrounding it. “We thought that we could restore the three story St. John’s Terminal building, expose the rail beds, connect people to the history of the place, and at the exact same time, connect people to nature,” Cook says. His team worked with David Seiter, principal of the Brooklyn-based landscape design firm Future Green, to create a public northern plaza and gardens around the building using 95% native plants. Cook’s theory about the ideal workplace of the future involves incorporating three spheres: flexibility, health and wellness, and authenticity. Supporting local plant and animal life through biophilic design is a key part of that last criteria. In 2018, Cook says Google “fell in love” with the building and signed a lease, bringing Gensler on board to conceptualize the space’s interior. According to Gensler principal Carlos M. Martínez Flórez, creating a modern environment for a dynamic workspace like Google requires some non-traditional thinking.

“One of the great reasons why being in the office matters is because that’s how you build and sustain culture,” Martínez Flórez says. “You want to make sure that the office is no longer just a machine of efficiency, which is probably more like the 20th century model—in this moment in time, especially after COVID-19, you want the office to be a place that encourages people to connect.” [Photo: Google] One of the ways to achieve connectivity, he says, is to consider design through a “lifestyle lens.” That can apply from the foundational elements of the floorplan to the nifty add-ons that one might expect in a Google office. At St. John’s, the familiar corporate cubicles have been nixed in favor of what Martínez Flórez calls “neighborhoods.” These are relaxed seating areas that allow various teams to build interpersonal intimacy while maintaining porosity with the rest of the floor. [Photo: Google] There are 60 total neighborhoods, each housing between 20 and 50 employees. Googlers don’t have to be in a neighborhood to chat with their team members, though: St. John’s also features an outdoor walking loop around the 11th floor, multiple terraces, and a grass-covered rooftop deck.

[Photo: Google] As for the nifty add-ons, there are plenty of those, too. Micro-kitchens, theaters, and a juice bar are just a few of the perks. For Martínez Flórez, all of these spaces represent opportunities for Googlers to engage with each other. [Photo: Google] “The company benefits tremendously from cross pollination, where you might run into other people that you can all of a sudden establish a relationship with and realize that they’re working on something totally different,” Martínez Flórez says. “I think one of the key elements of innovation is cross pollination, crowdsourcing things, and inspiring people. . . . That’s one reason why providing those elements of lifestyle and hospitality are so important now.” [Photo: Google] In addition to designing for employee interactions, COOKFOX and Gensler had another major consideration top of mind. Sustainability was at the core of the project from the beginning. Google says it saved an estimated 78,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide just by reusing an old building instead of creating a new structure. During construction, almost 77% of waste was diverted from landfills. Now that the headquarters is complete, it features solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and roughly 1.5 acres of native vegetation around the perimeter and on the terraces. For Googlers who want to bike to work, there are about 500 easily accessible bike parking spaces.

“The building was not designed as a fortress, that was important for Google,” Martínez Flórez says. “Google didn’t want it to feel like this is for us, they wanted to show that this building is part of New York.” [Photo: Google] The project is also honoring New York City by maintaining the history of St. John’s past life. Inside the ground level, a ceiling installation creates illusions of what Martínez Flórez’s team named “ghost trains,” which are reflections of light that trick the eye into believing a train has just passed through. On the floor of the building, a jagged crack marks Manhattan’s original shoreline. “From the very beginning, one of the things Google told us is that they really wanted this building to be authentically New York—not because we wanted to play to the clichés of what New York might be to a tourist, but more what New York means to New Yorkers,” Martínez Flórez says. “So, the building is full of little stories.”