Today’s top business headlines: OpenAI looks at robots, a controversial product trends on TikTok, and cable’s ‘zombie’ networks

Robot-maker snags funding from OpenAI, Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and more: The robotics startup Figure is less than two years old and doesn’t have a commercial product yet, but it’s already raking in capital from some of the world’s most influential tech companies. Last Thursday, Figure announced a collaboration with OpenAI to fuse the ChatGPT-maker’s artificial intelligence into the bodies of Figure’s silver-plated, human-like robots. That same day, Figure also revealed that it’s received $675 million in venture capital funding from a group that includes big names like Jeff Bezos, Microsoft, Intel, and the chipmaker Nvidia . The venture’s (dystopian-sounding) end goal is to eventually ship humanoid robots around the world. “If we can just get humanoids to do work that humans are not wanting to do because there’s a shortfall of humans, we can sell millions of humanoids, billions maybe,” Figure CEO Brett Adcock told the Associated Press last year. Full story .

Nicotine pouches go viral: Another product is trending on TikTok, but it’s not a glowy foundation or a hot new water bottle: it’s Zyn nicotine pouches. The product comes in flavors like mint, coffee, and citrus, and while the parent company Philip Morris International markets them to adults, young Zyn users have amassed millions of views popping the pouches on TikTok and other platforms. While some experts posit that the pouches can be beneficial to smokers who are weaning off of cigarettes, anti-tobacco advocates worry that the TikTok hype might make Zyn the new Juul for underage users. Full story.

U.S. to investigate Chinese-made smart cars: In a statement from the Biden administration on Thursday, officials cited concerns that Chinese-made electric vehicles and connected vehicles could be capable of tracking drivers, collecting their data, or even being remotely manipulated by bad actors. While the investigation doesn’t constitute a ban on Chinese imports, it demonstrates a growing anxiety about the possibility of Chinese cyberattacks. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, responded that Biden’s order demonstrates “discriminatory practices clearly targeted at certain countries.” Full story.

Do business and politics mix? Mark Penn, a pollster as well as chairman and CEO of the global marketing services network Stagwell, says the answer is no. In this week’s edition of Modern CEO—a newsletter written by Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures—Penn shares the rationale behind his surprising claim, alongside his biggest takeaways from the 2024 presidential race so far. Full story.