These 3 technologies are reinventing Silicon Valley yet again

Not only have I had the privilege of working in and covering Silicon Valley for the past 40 years, but I was also born here. I remember what it was like when it was called the “Valley of Heart’s Delight.” Back then, the entire valley was orchards of apricots, peaches, and cherries and fields of strawberries. In fact, at that time, the area’s primary business was fruit-packing canneries that processed these fruits and made jams and jellies. The summer mornings of my childhood were marked by the sweet aroma of jams and jellies prepped for canning.

But by the mid-1960s, urban crawl kicked in. Soon, orchards were dug up to make way for new businesses and housing. The last major cannery closed in 1967. In a timely turn of events, around 1965, the semiconductor era was born in the valley. This region south of San Francisco became a center of our tech universe, led by Shockley Semiconductor labs, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Intel, and others. While semiconductors became the heart of all tech innovation, a broad audience did not understand their real impact until the birth of the personal computer. Although the first one can be traced to Ed Roberts’ Altair 8800 in 1974, the PC got worldwide attention when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s Apple-1 was released in 1976.

The broader impact of the PC and the next reinvention of Silicon Valley stemmed from IBM’s decision to use Intel’s 8088/8086 processor in its first PC in 1981. When the machine became a surprise hit worldwide, this strategy put Silicon Valley on the map. The IBM PC created an entire industry of hardware, software, PC stores, and services, and the PC era was born. Today, the PC is still an essential part of our tech world, but the demand for PCs peaked in the mid-2000s. At its highest, when demand reached 400 million units a year in 2023, Gartner reported that PC sales were 241 million worldwide. In another twist of events, Silicon Valley began reinventing itself when Netscape introduced its web browser in 1994. By 1997, the internet boom was in full swing, and a new industry emerged from this area as the internet became the heart of all types of new applications, services, and products.

