Why Big Pharma won’t stop testing on lab monkeys

They arrived by the planeload, hundreds of new conscripts in the urgent battle to defeat a global pandemic. Despite the key role they’d been assigned in the development of lucrative new vaccines, however, the newcomers were not seated in business class. They’d made the trip in the cargo holds of small charter planes, locked for up to 50 hours into reeking wooden crates, each scarcely larger than a knapsack, splattered inside with waste and blood.

These were long-tailed macaques. A species of nonhuman primate that weighs around 15 lbs., they are among the most intelligent animals on the planet. Not only have some colonies pioneered the use of tools to break open nuts and mollusks but they teach the technique to their young. In some areas where they encounter tourists, they’ve been known to steal sunglasses and cell phones to ransom in exchange for food. The animals hailed from Cambodia, where, according to a federal indictment, many had been plucked from the wild, transported in metal cages to a breeding facility, and given false paperwork identifying them as bred in captivity—what an official with the US Fish and Wildlife Service calls “monkey laundering.” Some bore the identification tags of their captive cousins, monkeys bred for research purposes but deemed too sickly and simply killed. All were destined for research facilities across the U.S. where the creatures would be pumped with chemicals or fitted with medical devices, observed, euthanized, and dissected. Now, those same animals are at the heart of a criminal trial currently unfolding in Florida’s Southern District. The long-tailed macaque is hardly the only species subjected to experiments in the name of biomedical science, but it’s among the most highly prized. Rodents, dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals are also in widespread use. But many experiments are typically performed on non-human primates, or NHPs, due to their relative genetic similarity with humans. Among other things, the animals are used to test the efficacy and toxicity of potential new medications—a necessary precursor to clinical trials. While the FDA recently began allowing non-animal toxicity testing, for the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry, the long-tailed macaque remains the gold standard—the conduit by which new, life-changing medications are deemed safe for human use and brought to market.

In 2021, more than 30,000 of the animals were purchased by research companies in the U.S., which is by far the largest importer. Amid the global race to create effective Covid vaccines, demand surged, driving the cost of a single research monkey to as much as $50,000—a price that many pharma companies have been willing to pay. But this decades-old testing method may finally be on its way out. As long-tailed macaques become more difficult to obtain and the public increasingly recoils at the horrors of animal testing, innovative new non-animal techniques are emerging. For many scientists, conservationists, animal welfare advocates, and no doubt the monkeys themselves, the change can’t come too quickly. But researchers accustomed to animal experimentation—and those who supply them with test subjects—are pushing back. The conflict took a dramatic turn in March of 2022, when the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classified the long-tailed macaque as endangered, noting that due to habitat loss and poaching, including for medical research, the animal’s global population could decline by more than half in 30 to 40 years. (Though the animals tend to cluster near humans, therefore appearing plentiful in some regions, conservationists say they are becoming scarce in the interior areas where they once thrived.)

Though the endangered species listing—known as a “red listing”—seems to have taken the biomedical community by surprise, researchers and industry lobbyists have since mounted a furious counteroffensive. In June, the National Association for Biomedical Research, a trade group representing pharma and biotech companies, universities, and other stakeholders, submitted a challenge to IUCN’s classification. (A final ruling is expected any day.) The IUCN actions, meanwhile, have prompted the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to consider adding the animal to the Endangered Species List, which would effectively end domestic experimentation on long tailed macaques altogether. The red-listing was followed by a move that many researchers believe could be even more consequential. In December of 2022, President Biden signed into law the FDA Modernization Act 2.0. It directs the agency, for the first time in history, to allow companies to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs without having to rely on animal testing, using AI modeling, so-called organs-on-a-chip, and other high-tech approaches. The traditional methods, everyone agrees, are far from ideal: Of the compounds that pass muster in animal trials, 90 percent will go on to fail in a clinical setting. [Photo: floraxuan/Getty Images] The new FDA rules and emergence of high-tech alternatives have done little to quell the panic among researchers who have come to depend on NHP testing, deficiencies and all. “Tens of thousands of drugs and therapeutics may never make it through the research and development pipeline without long-tailed macaques in research,” the NABR warned in a press release laying out its opposition to the IUCN’s red-listing, adding that the move “could jeopardize millions of human lives and threaten global public health.” The American Journal of Primatology published a commentary casting doubt on the data used to justify the red listing. (Opponents were quick to point out that the lead author was a marine biologist with experience in fishery management but not at all in primates.)

“The reality is that the vast majority of compounds are still going to require the use of animals, and for some that will involve non-human primates as well,” says Jeffrey Roberts, who before his retirement in July served as the associate director at the California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis, part of a nationwide network of monkey-testing facilities funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). “There’s currently a backlog of 15,000 drug candidates in the pipeline, and this is having a devastating effect in the biopharma industry.” If conservation groups succeed in having long-tail macaques recognized as endangered in the U.S., he adds, “it would definitely impair our ability to respond to the next pandemic.” The debate comes amid a string of lurid news stories that have cast attention on the mistreatment of our simian cousins. In June, BBC uncovered a global ring of monkey-torture aficionados who had been paying video producers in Indonesia to torture and kill baby long-tailed macaques for entertainment. More recently, Wired reported on the horrors that rhesus macaques endured at the hands of researchers with Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface startup. And then there’s the wildlife-smuggling ring accused of spiriting long-tailed macaques out of the Cambodian jungle, onto those chartered flights, and into the biomedical supply chain. Though U.S. law allows the importation of wild-caught macaques from Mauritius and Indonesia, wild animals are universally acknowledged to be unsuitable for medical research. They lack genetic consistency and often carry disease, potentially undermining a study or even creating the conditions for a human pandemic. Most researchers instead rely on long-tail macaques specifically bred for scientific use. But when Covid swept across the globe, these monkeys’ top supplier, China, banned their export, and it continues to direct its inventory toward domestic research. As prices soared by a factor of ten, a host of other countries scrambled to meet demand. Cambodia, in particular, nearly tripled its macaque exports to the US between 2018 and 2021.

The question is how it did so, given the considerable time, expense, and effort involved in developing new breeding colonies. Several years ago, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife began an elaborate investigation, dubbed Operation Longtail Liberation, to determine if black-market smugglers were using doctored paperwork to turn monkeys captured in the wild into legitimate-seeming test subjects. On November 16, 2022, investigators made their first arrest. When Masphal Kry, a deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and Biodiversity in Cambodia, landed at New York’s JFK Airport, en route to a conference the Philippines, he was apprehended by two USFWS special agents. Eventually, Kry was charged with participating in a far-reaching monkey-laundering scheme. Seven codefendants, including the director general of the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and six employees of Vanny Bio-Research, which operates the Cambodian breeding facility where the monkeys were laundered, were also charged. While Kry’s codefendants remain at large, the investigation has also cast a shadow over several American research contractors, Inotiv, Charles River Laboratories, and Worldwide Primates, that are alleged to have received wild-caught monkeys. Kry appears to have been well aware of the risks. On September 1, 2019, according to the indictment, he arrived with two colleagues at a Vanny facility in Pursat, Cambodia, in a pickup truck loaded with wild long-tail macaques. Speaking in English, he suggested that Vanny build a private road to “make it more safe for the smuggling.” Those words, memorialized on video by a government informant and viewed by Fast Company, are now at the centerpiece of the government’s case against him.

As Kry’s case wends its way through the legal system, the industry has scrambled to find new sources of macaques untainted by the investigation. In May 2023, a panel assembled by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine asserted that the ensuing shortage of lab monkeys, and their soaring cost, would “severely limit the ability of National Institutes of Health–supported research programs to respond adequately to public health emergencies, as well as to carry out high-impact biomedical research.” The report advanced a seemingly obvious way to thread the needle—to protect native populations of long-tails while continuing to make use of them in medical research: just farm them here in the U.S. That’s easier said than done. Earlier this year, plans by Charles River Labs to build one such facility in Texas ran into fierce local opposition. And in February, officials in Decatur County, Georgia, who earlier had approved a series of incentives for the construction of a $400 million monkey-breeding facility, thought better of the idea after facing a wave of public protest. The company behind the project, Safer Human Medicine, insists it will move forward anyway and recently filed suit against the county. “Without these primates,” the company asserted in an open letter to the community, “research comes to a halt.” When a troop of long-tailed macaques—living on the edge of a tropical plantation, say—happens upon a palm tree in fruit, they will naturally feast until they’ve had their fill. And then, they’ll stick around, fending off competition, whether from fruit bats or farmers, maintaining control of the food source for as long as possible, according to Lisa Jones-Engel, who spent 14 years as a senior scientist at the Washington National Primate Research Center before before concluding that the industry was failing not only to protect the animals but to practice good science and eventually taking a job as a senior scientist for PETA.

Known as resource guarding, this practice is observed throughout the animal kingdom. And it’s the most obvious explanation, Jones-Engel tells me, for the resistance of the biomedical establishment to the inevitable shift away from animal testing. “What the primate industry is doing is guarding this resource, except their resource actually happens to be the live monkey itself,” she explains. “Because they know how tasty that is, how valuable it’s been to them, how it enriches their bellies and their wallets.” A Long-tailed Macaque, (Macaca fascicularis) at Angkor Thom, Siem Reap, Cambodia, September 2018. [Photo: Kirsty Nadine/Getty Images] That may sound a little ungenerous. After all, as biomedical researchers often point out, their efforts have brought the world countless life-saving medications, many of which might never have become available if their safety and efficacy had not first been tested on animals. Then again, given the resources at Big Pharma’s disposal, it’s somewhat surprising that the industry remains dependent on the age-old practice of pumping its miracle elixirs into helpless creatures, when viable alternatives are in reach. One afternoon in late January, I meet Don Ingber in his office at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, where he serves as founding director. Wearing a blue fleece jacket and corduroys, Ingber makes a surprisingly unassuming impression given his achievements, most notably pioneering a revolution in medical research. Ingber is widely viewed as the inventor of the “organ-on-a-chip” (or simply organ-chip), which despite the Silicon Valley-esque nomenclature is perhaps better understood as a souped-up petri dish. By allowing researchers to model what happens in human cells—as opposed to the fundamentally distinct organs of our animal cousins—these chips represent a considerable advance for medical researchers.

“You can keep that,” Ingber tells me, placing a prism of translucent silicone, half the size of a 9-volt battery, in my palm—a sample chip, not yet activated. Inside, I can see a pair of criss-crossing filament-thin channels, one red, one blue, separated by a microscopically thin membrane. These elements form a microenvironment—a “home away from home,” in the words of Ingber’s colleague Josiah Sliz—for living cells. To replicate an organ’s functions, researchers harvest its cells and place them in the chip. Stick the chip into the company’s proprietary Zoë-CM2 Culture Module, a device smaller than a typical desktop printer, and the cells can be exposed to various substances under precisely controlled conditions. “You literally can see through the chip, you can look at what the cells are producing, you can dose the cells with different compounds and see how they respond,” Sliz explains. Ingber and his colleagues introduced their first organ-chip with a paper submitted to the journal Science in 2009. Using a lung-chip, they devised an experiment demonstrating how the “biomechanical strain” produced by breathing impacted how the lung processed nanoparticles. (Special channels in the organ chip enable the application of vacuum pressure to simulate breathing motions.) As remarkable as the study was, Science’s team of reviewers complained that the lung-chip was not a “reasonable model.” In other words, they would need to confirm their results with an animal study.

[Photo: Emulate] Some 20 mice later, the results were published to wide acclaim. Although the broader implications of the breakthrough were obvious enough, the authors made sure to spell them out: The technique, as the paper put it, “could revolutionize many fields, including toxicology and development of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics that rely on animal testing and clinical trials.” The novel method by which the study had been conducted was, in that sense, considerably more groundbreaking and radical than the findings themselves—and that, of course, had been the team’s mission from the start. “I’ve been in meetings with FDA, I’ve been in meetings with pharma,” Ingber tells me, “and everybody agrees that animal models are suboptimal. On average, 70% of the time, they’re wrong. And in some areas, 95% of the time they’re wrong.” Meanwhile, nobody really knows how many treatments that fail in animal trials—and are therefore abandoned—would have worked perfectly well for humans. “There are a lot of drugs that were probably safe and good, and they got killed because they had a toxicity [in animals],” Ingber says. Indeed, while NHPs certainly have plenty of genetic similarities to humans, they are far from identical to us, and the differences can have profound ramifications. In 2006, after an experimental drug, designed as a treatment for leukemia by the German pharmaceutical company TeGenero, was tested on long-tailed macaques at 500 times the human dose and deemed safe, it was administered to six healthy, paid volunteers in a UK lab. All wound up in intensive care with multiple organ failure, reduced cognitive function, and other impairments. One developed gangrene and required several amputations. While nobody collects statistics on the incidence of clinical mishaps following successful animal tests, they do happen. Until recently, however, animal studies were generally viewed as the best available predictor of a compound’s impact on humans. “That’s always been the answer: ‘There’s nothing better,'” Ingber says.

In 2013, Ingber cofounded the biotech startup Emulate, Inc., where Silz now works as VP of platform development, to market the organ-chip technology and prove otherwise. “What a lot of academics don’t necessarily understand is you have to commercialize this, so it’s scalable and anybody can get the same result,” Ingber explains. “And that’s hard.” Still, they’ve been making steady progress. In addition to lung cells, the company currently also simulates the functions of intestine, bone marrow, kidney, liver and blood-brain barrier cells. More than 250 customers, including AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer, now use Emulate’s organ-chips, particularly in the early phases of drug development, and dozens of other startups are creating and marketing organ-chip systems of their own. A turning point came in December of 2022, when Emulate published another blockbuster paper. It described the company’s use of the liver-chip to perform toxicity tests on 27 drug compounds selected by an independent consortium of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. All of the compounds had been administered to animals and deemed safe for humans, many of them incorrectly and some catastrophically so. Two projects had been stopped in clinical trials due to patient fatalities. Ten more had won FDA approval only to be pulled from the market after causing drug-induced liver injury in patients. The consortium suggested Emulate perform blind tests on the same compounds. “They said if you could use this as a benchmark, this would be convincing to us,'” Ingber recalls.

The Emulate chip turned out to be seven times more effective at predicting how the compounds would affect humans than the animal experiments. Had these compounds been tested on a liver-chip in the first place, 242 patient fatalities could have been avoided, according to an Emulate presentation. Government regulators, biomedical researchers, and pharmaceutical executives now had conclusive proof that the new approach was a breathtaking advance in toxicity testing. “For the first time, I could go to the scientific community and say, I have a dataset on animals and the data set on humans, and then we can compare it to the chip,” says Emulate CEO Jim Corbett. The study included another component designed to get the industry’s attention: It looked at the potential financial windfall for companies that conduct liver-chip tests before moving to clinical trials. “We realized that data alone perhaps isn’t enough,” Sliz explains. “We needed to sort of spell out from an economic standpoint.” According to the study, the pharmaceutical industry could generate $3 billion per year just thanks to the “increased R&D productivity” that these chips enable. And it could save exponentially more if the chips replace animal testing altogether, which is considerably more expensive. There are limitations: Since most chips replicate just one organ at a time, they can, in theory, fail to recognize how a compound would impact a complex organism, like a living animal. But another startup, the Florida-based Hesperos, is marketing a platform it calls a Human-on-a-Chip, which can model multiple organs on a single device.

COVID-vaccine-maker Moderna, in particular, appears to be embracing the new technology. In a recent presentation at an Emulate-hosted symposium, Moderna scientist Samantha Atkins offered “a quick little cost analysis.” Her team spent around three weeks and $325k to screen 35 new therapeutics using 125 liver-chips, she said. If, instead, they’d conducted the experiments in the usual way, with non-human primates, they would have spent 60 months and $5.25 million. “So you can really see that this liver on a chip…is more high throughput than an animal model and a lot more ethical.” Thomas Hartung and Lena Smirnova, organoid research on monitor. [Photo: courtesy Thomas Hartung] Organ-chips aren’t the only promising new technology drawing attention. Thomas Hartung directs the Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing at Johns Hopkins and is a trailblazer in the use of AI and machine learning for medical research. In 2018, Hartung and his colleagues rented an Amazon Cloud server for two days at a cost of $5,000 and directed an AI program to catalog 600,000 chemical agents based on a variety of properties. “We simply created a very large map of the chemical universe, where chemicals which are very similar are close to each other and those that share less structures are far from each other,” he explains. When the researchers used the map to predict which compounds would be toxic to humans, their results once again beat the animal models, demonstrating an 87% success rate compared to 81% for animal tests.

Given the exponential advances in AI technology, the map is becoming ever larger and more valuable. The latest version is “5,000 times more potent” than the original, Hartung tells me, adding, “We’re very optimistic that we can soon come out with something which is so much outperforming animal tests that just this makes no sense anymore.” Brain organoid [Image: Thomas Hartung/Johns Hopkins University] Neither Ingber nor Hartung pursued their work with the primary intention of sparing animals. Instead, they set out to arm researchers and companies with more accurate information, thereby making the drug discovery process cheaper and more efficient. But like most biomedical researchers, they worked with animals earlier in their careers, and both found the experience disconcerting. Hartung tells me that although he would never experiment on a dog or monkey, he has reluctantly performed studies involving rodents. “I love animals, and every time, I needed a big glass of whiskey,” he says. “It’s something which is appalling. But I felt we needed this piece of evidence in order to move something forward, which can help patients, so I was willing to do this.” Some of the studies yielded helpful data, he adds, “but I also have done quite a few experiments I would not redo.”

Ingber tells me his own “bad experience” happened in the late 70s, and he will never forget it. A technician down the hall from where he was working was using ketamine to euthanize a large rabbit. “Ketamine’s a weird drug, because it’s not clear whether you’re awake or not,” he explains, adding, “It was a really bad scenario with this rabbit that I had to help put down because it was out of control. And it really, really distressed me.” Of course, not all researchers share this sensitivity. “Our monkeys get so much special care here,” says Koen Von Rampay, a scientist in the infectious disease unit at the California National Primate Research Center. He notes that the NHPs that are housed indoors even get to watch TV. “What they enjoy the most is just video footage of the monkeys that live outdoors in the large cages,” he tells me. “So it’s almost like ‘Big Brother.’ They may start screaming if you are standing in their view.” In 1937, the S.E. Massengill pharmaceutical company began marketing a cough syrup it called Elixir Sulfanilamide. Some 107 of those given the medicine, including children, died of kidney failure before the cause was identified and the product pulled from shelves. When brought to court to answer for the disaster, the company’s founder, Samuel Evans Massengill, denied responsibility—and technically, he had a point. At the time, there was no law requiring that pharmaceuticals be proven safe, let alone effective. (Massengill’s chief chemist apparently felt differently, shooting himself in the heart a few years later.)

The lesson was clear enough: Inventing and marketing medicinal potions is a risky business. From 1938 on, the FDA required that every drug entering clinical trials be tested first on animals. The theory, according to Emulate’s Sliz, seems to be, “If something does go wrong, well, I tested in a rat.” [Screenshot: sourced by White Coat Waste] More than 85 years later, the industry still speaks of this highly imperfect model as the gold standard for testing drugs before bringing them to market. Although an FDA spokesperson made it clear that the agency “supports the development and use of non-animal methods where scientifically valid and available,” numerous observers interviewed by Fast Company agreed that the agency exhibits a cultural bias toward animal studies that’s increasingly hard to justify. “Within science, there’s this idea that if we show the evidence that something doesn’t work and then provide evidence that something’s better, logically, we’ll just transfer to that thing,” says medical sociologist Pandora Pound, who has studied the lack of scientific rigor behind animal models and whose book Rat Trap details the pharma industry’s failings. “But there are real institutional obstacles. Animal research is the devil you know. Regulators have been dealing with it for decades, and they’re very cautious.”

“The FDA demands certain datasets,” Sliz points out, “and pharmaceutical companies are designed to generate those datasets. And we come along and say, ‘There’s a better way to do this. It requires completely changing the way you’ve been doing things for the past 40 years.’ Even if it’s convincing from a data perspective, and economically it makes a lot of sense, there’s a shift in paradigm that has to happen.” Meanwhile, the economics aren’t as simple as they might seem. Hartung, from the Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, points out that when it costs an average of $2.6 billion to bring a drug to market and takes an average of 12 years, the last thing a company wants to do is embrace a novel—and perhaps more lengthy—approach to regulatory approval. (Drug patents last for 20 years and are issued during the development stage, so companies need to get to market quickly to earn back their R&D.) If a company opted to try one of the new high-tech approaches, and the FDA then requested an animal study, the delay could take half a year. “That’s roughly $300 million,” Hartung estimates. “So do you take the risk? No, nobody does.” Moreover, the scientific community, for all of its vaunted rationalism, has its own biases. Hartung says he was asked to serve as a reviewer on that May 2023 National Academies of Science report—the one decrying the shortage of long-tailed macaques and calling for a ramped up domestic breeding program. “The committee was completely populated with people working with macaques,” he says, “and they had hardly any expertise on alternative approaches.” (A spokesperson for the National Academies says that the organization followed its usual procedures for avoiding conflict of interest and that “the draft report underwent our rigorous external peer review process.”)

Justin Goodman, SVP for advocacy and public policy at the White Coat Waste Project, an advocacy group that opposes animal testing, also charges NIH with favoring costly and unnecessary animal studies when it doles out grants. “When they’re reviewing what grants to fund, it’s other animal experimenters, and they’re all approving each other’s work,” he says. “This is a cultural problem.” If the biomedical industry and the agencies that govern their work remain dug in, lawmakers, in an unexpected twist, appear ready to act. In early February, Rep. Earl LeRoy “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) and a bipartisan group of ten cosponsors introduced HR 7248, the FDA Modernization Act 3.0, designed to give the agency yet another sharp nudge toward the future. The bill directs the FDA secretary to establish a process under which new drug testing methods “intended to replace or reduce animal testing” can apply directly for government validation. In other words, it would force the FDA to either accept the efficacy of various non-animal methods or definitively reject them—and explain its reason. Carter says the bill, which is currently awaiting a hearing before the Energy and Commerce Committee, is designed to “recognize those new testing methods” and “hopefully eliminate animal testing altogether.”

[Photo: Andrey Kanyshev/Getty Images] Meanwhile, even companies that have made fortunes on the species have begun to investigate alternatives. During a 2023 earnings call, Charles River Labs CEO James Foster noted that the company has been making a number of “relatively small” investments in companies specializing in AI and other new technologies. “The extent to which the non-animal technologies ever get any traction, we think that’s way off,” he said, before adding, “We do think that if anybody is going to lead it, it really needs to be us.” Even as he spoke those words, though, the company was negotiating a deal to purchase a 90% controlling stake in Noveprim, a Mauritius supplier of long-tailed macaques. The Noveprim deal, Foster noted in a subsequent earnings call, “just gives us control on the ground of everything, control of…breeding, veterinary oversight, nutrition, housing, ultimately shipping.” It’s not hard to see why Foster would want to exercise more control over his company’s supply chain. Due to the enforcement action against the alleged smuggling operation, more than 1,200 Cambodian long-tailed macaques, imported by Charles River Labs between 2022 and 2023 and valued at more than $20 million, now exist in a wretched limbo.