The new rules for IT disaster recovery

Disasters are rising and enterprise IT organizations today must be more prepared for unpredictable business disruption compared with a decade ago. The year 2023 had the most billion-dollar-plus climate disasters than any other year, costing the U.S. alone an estimated $92 billion, according to NOAA. Man-made disasters like cyberattacks from ransomware are becoming more sophisticated and commonplace. Geopolitical conflicts create enormous strain on cities and their infrastructure. These trends together have resulted in a higher-risk business environment. Data is arguably an organization’s most valuable asset, and protecting the data from various threats is becoming increasingly challenging. Getting it wrong can bring the entire organization down, ruining customer trust and resulting in significant revenue loss. Enterprise data protection schemes for most businesses continue to follow traditional lines based on backups and well-established disaster recovery (DR) strategies, such as having remote sites to replicate data to on a scheduled basis.

This is no longer enough. Today, the higher frequency and likelihood of disasters, the greater impact they have on our digital society, and the uncontrolled rate of data have created the perfect storm. Is your organization ready for the next tsunami? THREATS TO DATA ASSETS AND BUSINESS VIABILITY Review the myriad issues that enterprises now face, all of which threaten data assets and business viability.

Most Of Our Data—Up To 90% By Some Estimates—Is Unstructured These are large files of diverse types ranging from chat files to IoT and instrument data to video, audio, and user documents spread among many different data silos. Today’s data is harder and more expensive to corral, store, and protect in a sustainable way. Data Protection Costs Are Ballooning Relative To Budgets

Unstructured data is often very large and diverse. Imagine how large a movie file can get—or an X-ray. Protecting this data means making many copies, which can become intolerably costly. Unstructured data is doubling every two years, but storage budgets remain flat. Backups Aren’t Foolproof For Disaster Recovery Backups often keep snapshots of data at different points in time so that if there is some data loss, such as a user accidentally deleting a file, you can recover it. This is different from disaster recovery which requires a quick restore of large data estates, not just a few files, in the event of a site-wide disaster such as a tsunami or an earthquake.

Recovering large amounts of data from backups can take a long time. Also, backups do not protect from threats like ransomware since they are often incremental; corruption on the source propagates before it gets detected, thus infecting the backup as well. For these reasons, organizations need a separate DR strategy with its own data copy independent of backups. DR (aka Replication And Backups) Is Too Expensive On All Data Given The Size Of Data In Most Organizations Midsize to large companies today have petabytes of data in storage. Traditional disaster recovery strategies involved creating an identical mirror of the storage architecture in a remote site. This like-for-like replication was fine when data volumes were small, but no longer.

DR Strategies Are Inadequate Due To Cyberthreats Like Ransom Attacks Because of the expense of identical mirroring, some organizations are replicating just the critical data which is often 20% or less of the total data estate. This wide gap in protection opens up heightened risks from ransomware villains and other malicious actors. Cloud DR Is Still A Missed Opportunity

If companies use storage technologies that must do like-to-like replication to identical technology, then they can’t leverage the cost-effective and easy-to-provision benefits of cloud storage. QUESTIONS TO HELP YOU ADOPT A MORE COST-EFFECTIVE DR STRATEGY A better way to approach disaster recovery in an age of petabyte-level data environments is not to pick and choose which data sets to protect, but to right-size your strategy.

Do You Have A Data Retention Or Deletion Strategy? If not, it might be time to create these policies which will vary from department to department and sometimes by data type. Who Are The Stakeholders Involved In Evolving Your Disaster Recovery Strategy?

You may need to revise your organization’s DR objectives and budgets. This involves discussions with legal, IT, finance, and CISO/governance and risk officers. Showing reports on how much data your organization has, how much of it is mission critical, how much is less critical, how much is hot and active, how much is cold, and how fast data is growing are all important factors in creating a plan. Also, consider whether the DR site should now be the cloud and not another data center. Can Obsolete Data Be Proactively Identified And Deleted? Many organizations don’t have any policies, which means that data never gets deleted. But this is not sustainable.

Low-hanging fruit for data deletion is duplicate data and orphaned data—or non-critical data owned by ex-employees. Keep in mind that by undergoing a data cleanup exercise, you will lower your overall risk by reducing the footprint of data potentially exposed to cyber hackers. This, of course, also saves on the overall data storage budget, which includes backups and disaster recovery. Data management tools that discover and confine data eligible for deletion can speed up and automate this process. Can You Develop A Tiered DR Strategy? Consider segregating less critical data and replicating it to a lower-cost disaster recovery location such as cloud object storage. You can still recover this data if needed during a disaster, but you don’t need instant access with high performance. Generally, this “cold” data makes up at least 80% of all data. Therefore, you can preserve budget for high-performing storage resources to handle the remaining 20% of data which needs rapid recovery and access.