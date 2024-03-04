BY Cheryl Contee3 minute read

Every entrepreneur knows that first impressions are everything. You may already know in your heart that your venture stands on the precipice of greatness, awaiting that next game-changing investment. However, if your pitch doesn’t pack a punch from the get-go, you might miss out on a lucrative deal for both investor and founder. A recent TechCrunch statistic found that investors are spending 24% less time looking at pitch decks, which means you need to make the limited time you have with your prospective investors count from the very first slide. As a female serial entrepreneur who has navigated both sides of the investment table, I’ve noticed that there are specific hurdles that my peers and I face. Have no fear! I’m here to arm you with the strategies you need to construct a pitch deck that not only resonates with investors but does so with authenticity, efficiency, and impact.

Let’s dive into the three pitfalls I often see women face as they seek venture capital. By the end of this article, you’ll be able to craft a knockout deck—one that embodies your vision, communicates your value, and secures your seat at the table of innovation. 1. FAILING TO TELL AN ENGAGING STORY It’s crucial to structure your pitch deck with a clear narrative arc—a beginning that introduces your vision, a middle that outlines the problem and your unique solution, and an end that ties everything together, including your business model and ask.

A good rule of thumb is to keep your pitch short and sweet—ideally under 10-15 slides. If branding isn’t your forte, that’s okay! Ask a consultant or trusted professional in your network to help translate the ineffable qualities of your business through design. Tap into all the groovy new AI tools available to help design polished custom logos and images. Use software like Canva to develop crisp, clean, attractive slides. Your deck design should be as professional and exciting as your vision! This storytelling approach is not just about keeping your target audience engaged; it’s about ensuring that your message is understood at a glance, especially in scenarios where you might not have the opportunity to present your pitch in person. In fact, if you’re successful, the person(s) you pitch will share your deck without you to get others. Remember, in the fast-paced world of startups, first impressions are your only impressions. 2. SETTING CONSERVATIVE AND UNDERWHELMING REVENUE TARGETS

Female entrepreneurs tend to be conservative in their revenue projections, perhaps in an effort to be cautious or appear realistic. However, in a landscape where traditional investors are accustomed to inflated figures, this can inadvertently lead VCs and angels to discount your projections even further than you have yourself. It’s a delicate balance to strike: Your financial forecasts should be ambitious enough to excite and demonstrate explosive market potential, yet grounded in realistic assumptions and clear strategies to achieve these goals. 3. NOT ADDRESSING POTENTIAL LOSSES AND RISK MANAGEMENT Research indicates a gendered bias in investor inquiries, with women more likely to face questions about risk and potential losses, while men are asked about growth and opportunities. This discrepancy can significantly impact the outcome of your pitch!

To counteract negative “prevention”-focused questions, it’s beneficial to anticipate and answer them within your deck itself. If someone asks you something that feels diminishing, answer with a “promotion” response that highlights the fantastic potential of your innovative solution. By demonstrating upfront how you intend to mitigate risks, manage losses, and navigate challenges, you can steer the conversation toward your startup’s excellence, awesomeness, and resilience. No one will ever believe in your product or service more than you, so blow their minds! THE JOURNEY AHEAD: EMBRACING RESILIENCE AND VISION These challenges are just a few stepping stones on your path to glory. As you venture forth, armed with insights and strategies tailored to elevate the unique strengths and address the distinct challenges female founders face, remember that each slide, each data point, and each word is a reflection of your journey, passion, and unwavering belief in your venture.